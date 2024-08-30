Australian cricketers grilled in lie-detector test, given electric shock for wrong answers; Maxwell's secrets exposed

Australian cricketers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne were subjected to a lie-detector test where answers to some of the most burning questions around their lives and cricket were revealed. Featuring on the 'Fletch and Hindy' Show on the Fox Network, the five members of Australia's 2023 World Cup winning team were forced to reveal some of their and their teammates' most personal, controversial and hidden facts. The rules were simple: A light on the blue buzzer would go up on the right answer, but on the incorrect ones, an electric shock will be dealt to the cricketer – albeit a light one. HT could not independently verify whether this test was genuine or scripted. Marnus Labuschagne taking the lie-detector test.(Screengrab)

The first round of questions were basic. Cummins was asked to tell his name, while Josh Hazelwood was asked if his real name is indeed Joshua, or whether he has a middle name. Surprisingly he did. Reggie. Labuschagne was asked the real pronunciation of his surname, to which he replied from the epiglottis, referring to the 'Ch' part in it and playing down the whole Labu'shane' version which has spread across like wildfire. On to some spicy stuff, Cummins was asked if he felt 'Bazball' was bull****. Pat came the reply – no pun intended – "It is". Cummins also didn't mince words when asked if he felt former cricketers should turn commentators.

Head, Player of the Match in the World Cup final, was asked about his post-match celebrations, where it came out that plenty of alcohol was devoured by the left-handed opener. "Travis, do you like to party?" Head was asked, to which he replied "Yes". "Did you drink more than five beers after the World Cup win? More than 10? More than 25?," Fletch pressed before Head answered "no". And surprise, surprise. The reply got him a shock.

On to Khawaja then. Over a decade long opening partner of David Warner, Khawaja dealt a shock of his own when he said 'no' on being asked 'Is the current Australian team in better environment without David Warner’? Khawaja felt the impact of the shock. "Ow, did someone just smack me in the back, what the hell was that? I felt like someone just hit me in the back of the head," Khawaja said as he felt the sting.

The truth about Glenn Maxwell's golf cart accident

However, reserving the best for last, the most outrageous details that came out were regarding Glenn Maxwell. In January of this year, in an almost last-minute move, Maxwell was ruled out of Australia's ODI squad that faced the West Indies. As it was later revealed, the 'Big Show' had to be hospitalised following an 'alcohol-related' incident. He had entered a pub where Brett Lee was performing with his band 'Six and Out", where he had a bit too many. What exactly happened is yet to be known but the incident did get Cricket Australia to launch an official investigation.

But do you know… this isn't the first time Maxwell has been suspiciously ruled out? During the World Cup in November, Maxwell fell off a golf cart in a freak accident, forcing him to miss the clash against England in Dharamsala. When Labuschagne was asked if it was a cover up for something fishy, he said 'No, I saw him fall off the cart". But it too was met with a shock. But wait, there's more. Marsh agreed to Maxwell going to Turkey to get a new set of teeth.

No such segment can be complete without the Australians dissing on the Englishmen. In the series called 'Are the following people flogs?', Cummins dealt with a shock when he excluded Jonny Bairstow. Marsh got the same treatment when asked about Stuart Broad. Joe Root, Pierce Morgan, Ben Stokes were the names all agreed on.