Glenn McGrath nearly throws chair after Nathan Lyon goes past him to become Australia second-highest wicket taker

Nathan Lyon climbed past one of Australian cricket’s biggest names on Day 2 of the third Ashes Test, and the moment was marked not just by the fall of a wicket, but by a viral reaction from Glenn McGrath watching on from the commentary box. Glenn McGrath nearly threw a chair after Nathan Lyon beat him to become Australia's second-highest wicket taker.

Lyon became Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket when he clean bowled Ben Duckett in Adelaide, moving beyond McGrath’s career tally of 563 wickets. Television cameras immediately cut to McGrath, who was on broadcasting duty, mock-fuming in his chair and pretending to throw it aside in exaggerated frustration — a light-hearted response that quickly spread across social media.

The off-spinner struck twice in his first over after being introduced on the morning of Day 2, swinging momentum sharply in Australia’s favour. England had been 37 without loss before captain Pat Cummins claimed his first wicket of the series by dismissing Zak Crawley, triggering a collapse of three wickets in just 15 balls.

Lyon removed Ollie Pope first to draw level with McGrath, before surpassing him four deliveries later. Duckett misjudged a drifting ball that slid through and took out his off stump, sending Lyon to 564 Test wickets — a figure that now places him second on Australia’s all-time list, behind only Shane Warne’s 708.

The moment was particularly striking given Lyon had been omitted from Australia’s XI in the second Test, which they won to take a 2–0 series lead. His immediate impact in Adelaide underlined his enduring value in red-ball cricket, even in conditions traditionally more favourable to pace.

Australia had earlier resumed on 326 for eight and were bowled out for 371, with Jofra Archer claiming five wickets, including Mitchell Starc for a brisk 54. Starc had counter-attacked early in the morning before Archer angled one in to bowl him, ending a spirited lower-order effort.

At lunch, England were 59 for three, still facing an uphill task in a match they must win to keep their Ashes hopes alive. Joe Root survived a close caught-behind appeal early in his innings — a notable reversal of fortune after Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey had benefited from a controversial review on Day 1 before going on to score 106.

With temperatures in Adelaide forecast to climb towards 40°C, England will need a long batting effort to revive their chances in the five-Test series. But Day 2 belonged to Lyon — and to McGrath’s good-humoured acknowledgement that another Australian great has now bowled his way past him.