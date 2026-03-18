Glenn Phillips goes full maverick, nails aircraft landing like a seasoned pro: 'Is there anything he can't do?'

Glenn Phillips has built a formidable reputation in world cricket, not just for his all-round ability but for his exceptional presence in the field. Fearless and instinctive, he throws himself into every opportunity, turning half-chances into moments of brilliance. Whether it’s cutting off certain boundaries or pulling off stunning catches, Phillips brings relentless energy and commitment, often lifting his team with efforts that can change the course of a game. Glenn Phillips unleashes pilot mode, executes a stunning aircraft landing like a seasoned pro. (Instagram/@glennphillips236) While the New Zealand all-rounder continues to underline his all-round value on the field, the 29-year-old has now caught attention for something away from cricket. A video of him flying an aircraft has spread rapidly across social media, leaving fans amazed. The clip drew plenty of reactions, with many struggling to believe what they were seeing, as Phillips once again showed his wide-ranging abilities. In the footage, he appears completely at ease in the cockpit, handling controls with confidence and composure. He even brings the aircraft down smoothly, looking every bit like a trained professional. Also Read - Has Gavaskar toed the line? India great’s remarks possibly over the top, but he’s earned every right to speak his mind

Phillips is steadily pursuing his ambition of becoming a commercial pilot alongside his cricket career. The 29-year-old recently spent time at Ardmore Flying School, interacting with students and instructors, and shared his experience of exploring advanced simulators and facilities. "Such a privilege to be invited to speak to and meet all the students, instructors and staff at the @ardmoreflyingschool . It was an amazing time getting into the A320 sim, seeing the fleet and seeing the amazing facilities they have on offer. The weather didn’t play ball to get up into the sky, but we’ll save that for another day, Phillips wrote on an Instagram post.