Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Glenn Phillips’ outrageous switch-hit act: Turns left-handed mid-match and launches boundaries in Super Smash

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 31, 2025 12:45 pm IST

Glenn Phillips switched his batting stance from right-handed to left-handed during a Super Smash match, showcasing innovation in T20 cricket.

Glenn Phillips has never been shy of trying innovative cricket shots, but even by his standards, this one turned heads. In New Zealand’s Super Smash, the Otago batter effectively changed his batting stance, flipping from right-handed to left-handed and making it look like a rehearsed party trick.

Glenn Phillips smashes bowlers left-handed in Super Smash(Screengrab from @SonySportsNetwk/x.com)
Glenn Phillips smashes bowlers left-handed in Super Smash(Screengrab from @SonySportsNetwk/x.com)

The clip blew up because it wasn’t just a one-ball stunt. Phillips stayed with the switch, found timing, and turned a “why not?” experiment into a proper, match-shaping innings, the kind that makes bowlers feel like they have accidentally walked into a different sport.

“I have done it for a little while in the nets, but never quite brought it out,” Phillips told TVNZ.

“Obviously, it is a little bit of an interesting thing, the switch-around in a game of professional cricket. The other day, I noticed that I stroked it better in the nets when I was left-handed than when I was right-handed. So it sort of made sense to at least try and bring it out when there was nothing left to lose,” Phillips added.

Also Read: Damien Martyn, Australia's two-time World Cup-winner, in induced coma after being diagnosed with meningitis

That explanation matters because it frames the moment as process-driven, not pure showmanship. Phillips isn’t claiming he’s reinvented batting; he is saying the feel in training was better one way than the other, and a game situation finally gave him the freedom to test it. In modern T20, where match-ups are everything, and bowlers spend days planning angles, lengths, and field settings, a batter who can alter his stance convincingly does more than entertain; he disrupts planning.

As for the match, Phillips finished unbeaten on 90 off 48 balls as Otago posted 193/7, before Central Districts were restricted to 152/8.

It also feeds neatly into Phillips’ wider cricket identity. He’s long been seen as an athletic, high-impact cricketer - a gun fielder, a clean striker, and someone who thrives in chaos. This was chaos with a logic behind it, backed by repetition in the nets and a willingness to look ridiculous if it didn’t work.

For IPL fans, it’s an extra layer to monitor. Glenn Phillips is a Gujarat Titans player, and while franchise roles often depend on squad balance rather than flair alone, the ability to improvise against match-ups is the sort of skill teams love. Whether he tries this routinely is a separate debate. But as a one-off, it delivered the ultimate T20 message: innovation isn’t just allowed, it’s rewarded when you can pull it off.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including Vijay Hazare Trophy Live.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including Vijay Hazare Trophy Live.
News / Cricket News / Glenn Phillips’ outrageous switch-hit act: Turns left-handed mid-match and launches boundaries in Super Smash
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On