Damien Martyn, Australia's two-time World Cup-winner, in induced coma after being diagnosed with meningitis

Australia’s two-time World Cup winner Damien Martyn is in serious condition in a Brisbane hospital after being diagnosed with meningitis. The 54-year-old, who represented Australia in 67 Test matches, is in an induced coma as he battles the killer disease in “the fight of his life.” Former cricketer Damien Martyn played 67 Tests for Australia

Code Sports reported on Wednesday that Martyn, a member of the Australian teams that won consecutive World Cups in 1999 and 2003, as well as the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy, fell ill on Boxing Day while resting at his Gold Coast home and was subsequently rushed to a Brisbane hospital.

“Lots of love and prayers sending (at) damienmartyn way. Keep strong and fighting legend. Love to the family,” former test teammate Darren Lehmann wrote on social media.

Speaking to News Corp., close friend and former Australian test wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist said: “He is getting the best of treatment and (Martyn’s partner) Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes.”

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg wished Martyn a quick recovery.

“I’m saddened to hear of Damien’s illness. The best wishes of everyone at CA and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time,” said Greenberg.

Meningitis is a severe inflammation of the protective membranes around the brain and spinal cord, and it can result in serious complications, including death. The report added that there are hopes Martyn could be brought out of his coma in the coming days.

Broadcaster and former Brownlow Medallist Brad Hardie was the first to report the situation on his 6PR radio show, describing Martyn as being in “the fight of his life.”

“Damien Martyn, the champ from WA, fantastic batsman … unfortunately took ill on Boxing Day and currently is residing in a Queensland hospital and he is in for the fight of his life,” Hardie said. “I’d like everybody to certainly have their best wishes and positive thoughts for Marto. God give him strength. Let’s hope he can pull through because it’s really serious.”

Born in Darwin, Martyn earned his maiden Test cap at 21, replacing Dean Jones in the 1992–93 home series against the West Indies. He became captain of Western Australia at just 23. Over his career, Martyn averaged 46.37 in Test cricket and was renowned for his seemingly effortless stroke play. His most significant knock came against New Zealand in 2005, when he scored 165, one of his 13 Test centuries.

Martyn also played 208 ODIs, averaging 40.8, and was part of Australia’s dominant squads during the early 2000s. He featured in the 2003 World Cup-winning team, famously scoring an unbeaten 88 in the final against India despite a broken finger.

He played his final Test during the 2006–07 Ashes series at the Adelaide Oval before transitioning to a career in commentary.