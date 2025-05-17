Menu Explore
‘Go and see your own record. How many have you scored overseas?’: Shubman Gill's doubters silenced by Shastri's retort

ByHT Sports Desk
May 17, 2025 10:02 AM IST

Ravi Shastri asked the experts to go and look at their own overseas record before pointing fingers at someone as talented as Shubman Gill.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri silenced all the critics raising concerns over Shubman Gill's form overseas and backed him to have a breakthrough away tour soon. In 15 away matches so far, Gill has scored 716 runs at an average of a disappointing 27.53, with just one century and two fifties in 28 innings. Ever since his iconic knock of 91 at the Gabba, which helped India win the series, he has not scored a half-century in South Africa, England, New Zealand, or Australia (SENA) conditions.

Ravi Shastri; Shubman Gill
Ravi Shastri; Shubman Gill

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both having stepped away from Test duties, Shastri stressed the need to hand on the reins to the next generation, especially those who can shape the team for the next ten years. Speaking of Gill, Shastri stated that he has seen qualities of leadership in him.

In a typical style that comes naturally to him, Shastri asked the experts to go and look at their own overseas record before pointing fingers at someone as talented as Shubman Gill.

"The little I've seen of Shubman looks very interesting. Composed, calm, he has all the qualities," Shastri said as quoted by ICC.

“You people will talk he's not scored runs overseas. You know, that topic always comes, not scored runs overseas. Sometimes I tell them, go and see your own record, how much have you done overseas? Overseas, overseas, let him play, let him get a run overseas, then he'll score runs. He's a class player," he added.

‘Shubman Gill will surely get cracking’: Ravi Shastri

Gill has already led India in T20Is, notably during their recent 4-1 series win in Zimbabwe, where he scored 170 runs across five matches. Shastri believes that only the beginning of a much longer journey lies ahead.

“He has a decade of cricket ahead of him for the country," he said.

"And I'm sure he'll get cracking in one of the tours, he'll make up for all those runs he's not got on earlier."

Gill is the frontrunner to take over the reins of India's Test side from Rohit Sharma. He has never led India in red-ball cricket but has leadership experience at the top level. He is the current captain of the Gujarat Titans.

Signalling his intent of doing well in the upcoming five-match series against England, Gill will travel to join the India A squad for a first-class match against the England Lions. The five-match Test series between India and England starts on June 20.

Follow Us On