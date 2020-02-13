e-paper
Goa storm into Ranji Trophy quarters, rout Mizoram inside two days

All-rounder Amit Verma once again led by example as he followed up his century with a 5/39 in the second innings of Mizoram who folded for 170 after following-on to suffer the defeat inside two days.

cricket Updated: Feb 13, 2020 17:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Goa cantered into the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals with an innings and 211-run win over Mizoram in their Plate Group clash at the CC&FC ground in Kolkata on Thursday.

All-rounder Amit Verma once again led by example as he followed up his century with a 5/39 in the second innings of Mizoram who folded for 170 after following-on to suffer the defeat inside two days.

Nineteen wickets tumbled on the extended second day with Mizoram skipper KB Pawan waging a lone battle remaining unbeaten on 111, even as seven of their batsmen failed to reach double digits in their second innings.

Lakshay Garg and Amulya Pandrekar claimed three wickets each, while Verma was at his tidy best with figures of 2/2 from 4.2 overs as Mizoram’s first innings succumbed to 109 inside 41 overs.

Goa topped the table with an unassailable 50 points to secure the lone knockout berth from the Plate Group.

Goa had declared their first innings for 490/4 with Smit Patel slamming a career-best 236, while the man-of-the-match Verma made 148.

Brief Scores: Goa 490/4 declared. Mizoram 109; 40.2 overs (Taruwar Kohli 50 not out; Amulya Pandrekar 3/17, Lakhshay Garg 3/18) and 170; 65 overs (Pawan KB 111 not out; Amit Verma 5/39). Goa won by an innings and 211 runs. Points: Goa: 7, Mizoram: 0.

