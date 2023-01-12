‘Every time I am…’: ‘Gabba fame’ India pacer shares mantra for comeback to national team in 2023

T Natarajan had made a dream debut in the iconic 'Gabba Test' where India beat Australia and triumphed 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. But 31-year-old bowler disappeared from the international cricket scene after playing his last match for Team India in March 2021. Out of the national team since sustaining a knee injury on the famed Australia tour in 2020-21, the left arm pacer has set his eyes on the upcoming Indian Premier League(IPL) 2023 season for propelling him into the mix for a comeback to Team India.

Natarajan had to first pull out from IPL 2021 due to his knee injury. Then he underwent surgery and rehabilitation and missed the T20 World Cup 2021 as well. He however, made the cut for IPL 2022 and was the 12th highest wicket taker in the tournament. He picked 18 wickets in eleven matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, he delivered an underwhelming performance as he played five matches and took five wickets with an economy of 7.82.

Known for his execution of deadly yorkers, he recently interacted with the media and gave insight into his roller-coaster journey in cricket in the last few years.

“Had sustained a mild meniscus tear near my old knee injury in the last IPL. I trained at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) and got totally ready for and played the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Unfortunately, it caused problem again (close to the Vijay Hazare Trophy) and the coaching staff advised me to rest and get absolutely match-ready. Everytime I’m almost in the radar (for national call-up), I’m plagued by misfortune. Hopefully, god-willing, if again I do well this IPL, maybe I’ll get considered this year," Natarajan was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“For me, the IPL has been the main thing from where I got into the Indian team. So, if I do well in the IPL like last year and stay injury-free, hopefully chances are there for me to be considered,” he added.

The 31-year-old India bowler has played 35 IPL matches and taken 38 wickets at an economy of 8.65. Natarajan has been retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL 2023 season.

