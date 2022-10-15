'Going to Mankad someone next year': Indian youngster's fierce warning amid criticism of non-striker run out dismissal

Since last month, the running out of non-striker dismissal has remained in the headlines. India women's team star Deepti Sharma ran Charlotte Dean out at the non-striker's end during the third and final ODI of the series at Lord's in September; the dismissal was England's final wicket of the innings, meaning India sealed a 16-run victory over the hosts, clinching a 3-0 clean sweep in the series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cricket fraternity was split over the dismissal with many believing that it was against the spirit of the game; this, despite the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) shifting the dismissal from ‘Unfair Play’ to ‘Run out’ section.

Earlier this week, Mitchell Starc also caused a stir when he warned Jos Buttler against backing up too early. Australia captain Aaron Finch backed Starc's decision, insisting that while he is not the fan of the dismissal at all, a warning would be “fair.” Additionally, during the T20 World Cup press conference featuring all captains of the 16-participating teams, no captain from the first batch of eight teams (featuring Australia, New Zealand, and England among others) raised their hand when asked if they would be comfortable with their bowlers indulging in the dismissal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid the furore over the infamous dismissal, India's star youngster Riyan Parag has let his thoughts known on Twitter. Taking to his official profile, Parag stated that he will enforce a ‘Mankad’ next year; Parag plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

“Im going to mankad/run out sm1 next year and it’s gonna create a fun twitter debate,” Parag said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While cricket's custodians have recognised the ‘Mankad’ as run out, Buttler – who is also a part of Rajasthan Royals – too said that he is not in favour of the dismissal.

"No one wants to see them in the game because they always create such a talking point when it should be about the battle between bat and ball," Buttler said following the game against Australia yesterday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON