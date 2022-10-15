Watch: Presenter steps in after Finch, Buttler and other T20 WC captains remain silent on non-striker runout question

A mega pre-tournament press conference including all captains of the 16 participating teams took place ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia on Saturday. The presser was divided into two batches, with captains from Australia, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand, Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and UAE arriving first. During the conference, a journalist asked a common question to every captain – whether or not they will run a non-striker out before the delivery is bowled. The answer was one, and rather unsurprising.

The dismissal was the talk of the town last month when India women's all-rounder Deepti Sharma used it against England's Charlotte Dean. It was the last wicket of England's innings, meaning India clinched the game and registered a 3-0 clean sweep ODI series victory. The cricket fraternity was divided over the dismissal as many believed it was against the ‘spirit of cricket’, even as the Marylebone Cricket Club moved the dismissal from ‘Unfair Play’ to ‘Run out' section.

During the press conference, each captain from the 8 teams was asked to raise their hands if they would be comfortable with their bowlers doing something similar. No one did.

Watch:

During the third T20I of the series between Australia and England on Friday, fast bowler Mitchell Starc had warned Buttler of backing up too early after he had bowled the delivery. India's Deepak Chahar had also similarly warned South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs against leaving the crease before the delivery was bowled during the T20I series last month.

Reacting to the Starc-Buttler incident following the game, Finch has said that the dismissal would be fair if the batter is given a warning. "I think if guys get a warning, then it's fair game after that," Finch said.

“That would go for most teams, I assume, if you give a batter a warning, because you think that they're gaining a little bit too much ground before the ball is bowled. But I'm not a big fan, personally.”

The T20 World Cup begins October 16 with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia in the First Round Group A fixture. Team India's campaign at the marquee tournament begins on October 23 when the side takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne.

