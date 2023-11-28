'He's going to play the biggest match': Suryakumar's stunner as Mukesh Kumar takes leave for 3rd T20I; replacement named

India were unlikely to make any changes in their playing XI for the 3rd T20I match against Australia at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. With the combination having worked in the first two games where they won comprehensively to take an early 2-0 lead, it was all likely that they would stick with the same in a bid to seal the five-match series. However, India were forced to make one change - Mukesh Kumar was replaced by Avesh Khan - but there was no injury concern for the fast bowler. BCCI later revealed that Mukesh had requested for a leave for the 3rd T20I.

Indian bowler Mukesh Kumar celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav after taking wicket of Australia's batter Marcus Stoinis during the second T20 International cricket match of a T20I series between India and Australia(PTI)

Having made his debut in the format in the tour of West Indies in August, Mukesh was recalled for the Australia contest at home where he picked a wicket in two matches.

On Tuesday, BCCI released a statement explaining that Mukesh had opted for a leave as he was getting married. The fast bowler will however return for India duty ahead of the 4th T20I in Raipur on December 1.

“Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the third T20I against Australia in Guwahati. Mukesh is getting married and has been granted leave for the duration of his wedding festivities. He will join the squad ahead of the 4th T20I in Raipur,” read the BCCI statement.

Earlier at toss for the 3rd T20I, captain Suryakumar Yadav gave a hilarious reaction when asked whether India were making any changes in the playing XI.

He said: “One change for us - Avesh replaces Mukesh, who is playing his biggest game, he's getting married and we wish him all the best”.

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been added to the India T20I squad as his replacement and will remain with the team for the remainder of the series.

The 31-year-old last played for India in December 2022 before being plagued with a slew of injuries. Chahar picked up a hamstring injury earlier in the season and missed as many as six IPL league games for Chennai Super Kings. He had also missed the whole of 2022 IPL due to a back injury and sat out of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

