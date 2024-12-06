'Good night, Rohit Sharma': Australia great rubs salt into India captain's wounds as his middle-order return tanks

India captain Rohit Sharma's return to the middle-order after six years did not start on a good note, as Scott Boland put an end to his innings in just 23 balls for just 3 runs. In the third over after the first session, Boland got one to come back in sharply from a good length and Rohit, as he is so often guilty of early on in his innings, was rooted to the crease. The minimal front foot movement did not allow the Indian captain to be in any sort of position to counter the sharp inward movement. He was trapped in front. Rohit did have a long discussion with partner Rishabh Pant but decided not to take the DRS. It would not have made any difference as the impact was umpire's call. India's captain Rohit Sharma walks off after being dismissed by Australian bowler Scott Boland on the first day of the second cricket Test(AFP)

Rohit, who missed the first Test in Perth due to the birth of his second child, made a bold move by sacrificing his opening spot to the in-form KL Rahul. He said it was for the team. The move was welcomed by fans and experts alike as many believed that having Rohit and Pant in the middle-order would add more depth to the Indian batting unit. It may still be if Rohit continues with this experiment but the start hasn't been good at all.

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist pointed out flaws in Rohit's footwork but not without a slight jab at the Indian captain. "Hazlewood was Australia's best bowler in Perth but having Boland playing here as his replacement is not bad. Boland is tall, but you wonder if the ball would have hit the stump if it had been Hazlewood. Boland has the ability to skid the ball through. It did so here. Rohit Sharmna's front foot was stuck and that's a good night," Gilchrist said on commentary.

Australia take the wind out of India's sail

It was Boland's second wicket of the day after dismissing Shubamn Gill right at the stroke of the first session.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hit a century in the first Test, was out for a duck in the first ball of the match, while his opening partner KL Rahul was dismissed for 37.Star batter Virat Kohli, who had also hit a century in the Perth Test, was out for just 7 from eight balls, while Shubman Gill was dismissed for 31 off the bowling of Scott Boland just before the break.

Starc was the wrecker-in-chief for Australia as he took three Indian wickets for 31 runs.

Earlier, India made three changes with captain Rohit Sharma, Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin returning to the playing XI after missing the first Test. Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar made way for them.