‘Good skills mate’: Virat Kohli replies to Harry Kane, says he can be RCB’s ‘counter-attacking batsman’

cricket

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 15:29 IST

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain replied back to England star footballer Harry Kane on Saturday and applauded his batting skills. Kane, who is regarded as one of the current best strikers in the Premier League, shared a video on Twitter on Friday in which he showcased his batting skills. In the caption, the Tottenham forward asked Kohli if he has a place for him in the RCB team next season.

“Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. 😂🏏 Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli??,” he wrote.

Also read: ‘Lot of misfield, lot of missed catches’ - Harbhajan Singh explains India’s mistake in 1st ODI

Kohli retweeted the video, and in reply, he said that Kane could be one of RCB’s counter-attacking batsman. “Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter attacking batsman,” Kohli replied.

Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter attacking batsman😃👏 @HKane https://t.co/rYjmVUkdwO — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 28, 2020

In the video, England goalkeeper Joe Hart was seen bowling to Harry Kane as he continued to score runs. Kane was almost caught by another England star Dele Alli, but the catch was dropped and Kane was seen celebrating in the video.

RCB, too, replied to the video and suggested Kane his jersey no. “Jersey no. 10, will do @HKane,” the franchise wrote in a tweet.

In the ongoing football season, Kane has smashed 7 goals in 9 Premier League games for his club Tottenham, and he has also scored a goal for the club in Europa League. Kane’s Tottenham are currently placed at top of the Premier League table with 20 points, and the dynamic striker has been a key player for the club so far in 2020-21 season, much like every other season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will face Chelsea this Sunday in Premier League in what promises to be a cracker of a fixture.