'Got a message on WhatsApp. Everyone was wondering what was up': Latham recalls 'hectic 24 hours' after tour pullout

Tom Latham has revealed details of what transpired within the New Zealand camp before the start of their first ODI against Pakistan in Rawalpindi and how the players reacted when news broke out that the tour must be cancelled.

New Zealand were scheduled to play a limited-overs series in Pakistan starting September 17 but following reports of security threat, the entire tour was called off. Latham, New Zealand's stand-in captain, recalled the scenes in the hotel room minutes before the start of the ODI, revealing how a WhatsApp text followed by an immediate team meeting rattled everyone involved.

"It was like a normal game day. We were leaving at 12:30, and then I got a message on my WhatsApp group that we were having a team meeting at 12 o clock. Everyone was sort of wondering what was up and then we got told the news that we were heading home," Latham told New Zealand media.

"It was an interesting 24 hours post that decision but obviously NZC and the Players Association, everyone on the ground in Pakistan and NZ Cricket obviously had players' safety first and foremost. For them to get us to Dubai in 24 hours was outstanding so the guys were very thankful for that."

The players took the flight out of Pakistan to reach Dubai, at which point, the cricketers breathed a sigh of relief. While the next 24 hours, as Latham pointed out, were stressful, upon reaching the UAE is when the players' spirit were lifted. On September 22, the New Zealand players finally reached home and will spend the next 14 days in isolation.

"We managed to get to Dubai 24 hours after the decision was made. For the guys to connect as a group and spend a bit of time together was nice. It was a hectic 24 hours but we're all good, the guys are in good spirits and we're looking forward to getting home," Latham added.

"It was a pretty hectic 24 hours once we found out we were heading home. The guys dealt with it all slightly differently but we stayed tight as a group over there in those 24 hours we had in Islamabad. For us to be here and to be safe, the guys were certainly very pleased to get here."