India vs Australia: ‘I tried to really spin it up,’ Australia leggie Mitchell Swepson reveals how he tackled Virat Kohli

cricket

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:44 IST

Australia leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson on Tuesday expressed satisfaction after he received the man-of-the-match for his bowling performance in the 3rd T20I against India in Sydney. The right-arm leg-spinner registered figures of 3/23 in the match - and he put on a particularly solid show against India captain Virat Kohli, who struggled to get going against the rookie.

Even though Swepson did not picked Kohlis wicket, he said that he was happy with his performance, and revealed how he tackled the Kohli threat. “Yeah, 100 per cent (happy and satisfied), obviously a lot happier with how I bowled tonight compared to that first game. And I was a bit disappointed (other days), the ball came out little-bit shorter, which is not the way I like to bowl (in the first game),” Swepson said at the post-match media conference.

“So tonight, I just tried to really spin it up and get some nice shape and turn. That seemed to work a lot better for me and it worked quite well to Virat (Kohli),” he added.

“They had that short boundary, to his leg-side, so I was really just trying to defend that short-side and luckily I was able to do that,” 27-year-old further said.

Swepson further praised his counterpart Adam Zampa, who dismissed the dangerous Hardik Pandya and turned the match in Australia’s favour.

“Zampa is been excellent since I have come into the T20 squad. He is obviously a very experienced bowler now in white-ball cricket, played close to 100 games for Australia now,” he said.

“So being able to draw from a guy that’s been out there and done it, and particularly over the last couple of years, he has done it so well.

“It was great to have him here as a bit of a mentor, especially having a guy like him out on the field, helping with setting fields and things like that was really handy for me.

“He was really quick to offer his advice when I flew into the squad, so I can’t speak highly enough of Zampa’s help that he gave me throughout the past three games,” added Swepson.

(With PTI inputs)