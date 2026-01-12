Grace time for RCB in easy win over UP Warriorz

Navi Mumbai: By no means were the stands at the DY Patil Stadium filled to capacity. But a vast majority of the few thousands that did come to the venue on Monday were clearly there to support Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), as they played UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League on Monday. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Grace Harris celebrates her half century against the UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Monday. (PTI)

On the field too it was one-way traffic as the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB cruised to a nine-wicket win, pleasing the crowd.

Right from the toss going RCB’s way (they opted to bowl) to the winning runs coming via four byes, there were rare few moments that did not go the way of the 2024 WPL champions as they chased down a modest 144-run target with 47 balls to spare.

The openers struggled to find any rhythm as English pacer Lauren Bell continued from where she left off in the win over Mumbai Indians in the opener on Friday – swinging the ball with menace and accuracy.

It didn’t take long for the first wicket to go down, as Harleen Deol tried to dispatch one of those out-swingers over the ropes, only for the late movement to find the edge and give Mandhana a regulation catch at mid-off in the fifth over.

Phoebe Litchfield got off the mark with an excellent chip, coming down the track, over extra cover. But Shreyanka Patil threw her off with a slower delivery and her attempted slog went straight to Mandhana. But that was only after Patil tossed in a faster delivery that skipper Meg Lanning sent towards Radha Yadav, who took a smart catch deep mid-wicket.

With the Warriorz down to 50/5, Deepti Sharma and Deandra Dottin tried to bring calm to the innings. They did manage to score some runs, but the boundaries were few and far between, as the RCB bowlers remained disciplined and the fielders didn’t give away free runs.

Eventually, Sharma and Dottin with their unbroken 93-run stand from 70 deliveries took Warriorz to 143/5. That proved a total far too feeble on a batting wicket. The fact that the Warriorz did manage to bat out their entire innings would be one of their rare few positives on the night.

In the chase, Grace Harris took charge with a brand of powerful batting. The Australian player scored 85 off 40 balls (10x4, 5x6).

Skipper Mandhana remained unbeaten on 47 off 32 balls (9x4).

It is still early in the season, but RCB have built some good momentum, picking up two wins from as many matches. Warriorz, meanwhile, have lost both their games and will need to find some rhythm quickly if the team that finished last in 2025 are to have any hope of making it to the knockout stage.

Brief scores:

UP Warriorz 143/5 (Deepti Sharma 45*, Deandra Dottin 40*, Nadine de Klerk 2/28); RCB 145/1 in 12.1 overs (Grace Harris 85, Smriti Mandhana 47*). RCB beat UPW by 9 wickets.