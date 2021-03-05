'He won the battle': Graeme Swann lauds Ben Stokes for getting Virat Kohli's wicket for 0 with an 'absolute beauty'
India captain Virat Kohli faced disappointment with the bat once again on Day 2 of the 4th Test in Ahmedabad as he was dismissed for a duck by allrounder Ben Stokes. The right-arm fast bowler surprised Kohli with a short one, and the India batsman had to return to the hut without contributing to the team's total.
Speaking during the Lunch break on Star Sports, former England spinner Graeme Swann praised Stokes for the delivery and said that he won the battle against Kohli.
Also read: Virat Kohli gets out for 0, equals MS Dhoni's unwanted record
Kohli and Stokes were involved in a bit of an on-field discussion on Day 1, before the two were separated by umpires Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma.
"He (Kohli) is world class, we all know that. On this wicket, it is very difficult to start. More so against spin bowlers because of the amount it can turn and bounce. You are not expecting an absolute floater like that (from fast bowler Ben Stokes)," Swann said.
"We know when Kohli is starting his innings, he looks to score early, he likes to get on the board. So, he just chased the ball. But if you are not as good as Virat Kohli, you probably do not nick the ball. Because it was that much in the slot, he was probably too late on it. So very well done, Ben Stokes. There were a few words said between them so Stokes has probably won that battle today. Just an absolute beauty," he added.
Stokes has dismissed Kohli five times in his career so far. This is the 2nd time the India captain has been dismissed by the England pacer in this series.
"It is always nice to have a player of this stature in your back pocket. Twice in this series, he would be happy with that. More from a team perspective, when you go from 30/2 with Virat Kohli walking into bat, you would think if we do not get him out early it could probably be 130/2 by Lunch. They had got him out early, and put themselves in a strong position," Swann said.
"When you are playing as allrounder, you expect to come on as 2nd change. Bowl 15 overs in a day, get a little swing in the day, you might pick an odd wicket here and there. But a lot of pressure has been put on Stokes in this game. James Anderson is the only out-and-out fast bowler in the team. And the ball has swung.
"If the ball was not swinging, then the ball would be given to spinners and let them bowl all day. Ben Stokes would get 5-6 overs in the day here or there to help the skipper out, maybe get a wicket. But the fact that the ball was swinging, England have looked after the ball well. Means Stokes plays a much bigger role. He is a bit under the weather from all accounts as well, and to be out in this heat, all credit to him. This is hard work. He is a fast bowler as well. You gotta take your hats off for him for what he has done so far," Swann signed off.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian batsmen allowed England to get back into the match: Laxman
- India vs England: Former India batsman VVS Laxman felt that the Indian batsmen were too tentative and lacked intent in their play.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With Rahane's wicket, Anderson joins Akram, McGrath in elite list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
For the first time since 2014, Virat Kohli registers two ducks in a series
- India vs England: The last time Kohli registered two ducks in the same series was also against England in the 2014 series which changed his career forever.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bishan Singh Bedi shifted to private room from ICU; recovering well
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He won the battle': Swann lauds Stokes for getting Kohli's wicket for 0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli gets out for 0, equals MS Dhoni's unwanted record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4th Test: Ben Stokes dismisses Virat Kohli for 0 - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Lucky they won toss': Hussain slams England's team selection for 4th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bad patch': Gavaskar says Gill might be feeling 'pressure' of expectations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strauss reveals reasons behind England's batting struggles in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4th Test Live Score, Day 2: India 153/6 at tea, trail England by 52 runs
- IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score: Team India lost the wickets of Pujara, Kohli, Rahane early on day 2 as they chase England's first innings total of 205 runs. They have lost six wickets in their first innings. Follow updates of India vs England 4th Test here.
'You have to turn on TV when he's playing': Watson lauds former RCB teammate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Look at the results': Gavaskar's huge praise for Virat Kohli's Team India
- India's Test team under Virat Kohli has been ruthless at home and has won two huge series in Australia apart from giving good competition to the likes of England and South Africa in their own den.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No one should have a doubt about PCB's incompetence: Akhtar on PSL postponement
- Akhtar requested the honourable courts and the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter as according to him, it had damaged the reputation of Pakistan cricket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India completely out skilled and out thought England': Michael Vaughan
- Vaughan, who had been on a trolling spree ever since the third India-England Test match ended in two days with the hosts taking a 2-1 lead, lauded India and said Virat Kohli’s men ‘out skilled and out thought’ England, showing why they are good in these conditions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox