‘Great news that they got runs but where do they play’: Pollock on Suryakumar, Kishan’s spot in IND playing XI at T20 WC

Mumbai Indians on Friday failed to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 playoff despite winning their final league stage game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. They set a mammoth 236-run target and were required to restrict the Sunrisers to not more than 65. MI did win the game but by a difference of 42 runs as SRH posted 193/8 during the chase.

Mumbai posted a colossal total riding on the impressive knocks of Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan. The latter opened the innings and notched up a 19-ball half-century. While he scored a 32-ball 84, Suryakumar blasted 82 runs off 40 deliveries.

The duo couldn’t get a hundred but the way they toyed with SRH bowlers was a delight to watch. Former South Africa captain has heaped praise on both youngsters. During a conversation with Cricbuzz, the ex-cricketer said Suryakumar’s knock was a perfect example of how to utilise the gaps in theopposition’s field set-up.

“The way he went about it was very calculated. It was a great understanding of how you can manipulate the ball, get the ball into certain areas to pick up boundaries. You don't have to overdo it. It wasn't bludgeoning,” Pollock told Cricbuzz.

Pollock further opined that Mumbai took a great decision by promoting Ishan Kishan up the order as that’s the best-suited position to accommodate the swashbuckling youngster.

“They also got the job of Ishan Kishan right. I think he is better suited to the first six overs where he goes at the ball, if he makes a mistake, it still clears the field and he can go on in his merry way,” said Pollock.

“It's great news for India that they got runs but do any of these two plays? Where do they play?” he further asked.

Before heading into the World Cup, Team India will lock horns with England and Australia in warm-up games. The team management will surely look to try out different combinations to have a proper idea to field a strong XI in the main event.