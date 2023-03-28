'Great that money has come. But...': Ganguly's huge 'that's what he will be remembered for' ultimatum to Hardik

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League begins on March 31 with a blockbuster opening clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni-led Gujarat Titans. In the months preceding the IPL, the Indian team saw significant changes – especially in the shortest format of the game – as Hardik Pandya led the side since the start of 2023 with both, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remaining absent.

Hardik Pandya; Sourav Ganguly(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pandya had made a comeback to the Indian team after a splendid season with the Titans in 2022 when he led the franchise to IPL title in its maiden tournament appearance. The all-rounder was also the highest run-scorer for the side, and took 8 wickets in 15 appearances in the season. Pandya eventually cemented in his place in the limited-overs side but is yet to don the whites for the national team.

Also read: 'I'm a 10 times a better bowler...': Discarded India pacer's befitting reply to Srikkanth's 4-year-old 'misfit' remark

In fact, Pandya's last first-class game was in 2018, signifying that the all-rounder is clearly prioritising white-ball formats at the moment. However, that hasn't stopped many former cricketers from suggesting the 29-year-old Pandya to work towards a return to Test cricket. The India star has played 11 Tests for India so far, with his last match in the format being in September 2018 against England.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who was also the BCCI President from 2019 to 2022, spoke in detail about the need for Pandya to consider a return to the longest format.

“There will be specialists in T20s. There's Hardik Pandya although I still feel he is an asset in Test cricket also and he should come back to Test cricket because that's what he will be remembered for. He is a specialist in ODIs and T20Is. But he is a very special cricketer,” Ganguly told The Times of India.

“I think money has nothing to do with how players play. It's great that money has come into the sport and that's how it should be. But I believe the majority of the players want to play all formats as long as they are good. It's terrific to see how hungry these boys are,” Ganguly further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former India captain also made a return to Delhi Capitals this year, this time as Director of Cricket. Before taking over as BCCI President, Ganguly was associated with the franchise as a mentor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON