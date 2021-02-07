'Greatest match-winner India ever had': Gautam Gambhir hails Anil Kumble on 22nd anniversary of 10 wickets vs Pakistan
Congratulating former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble on the 22nd anniversary of his historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan, former India opener Gautam Gambhir said Kumble is ‘the greatest match-winner that India have ever had’.
In a video shared by BCCI on Twitter, Gambhir replied: "The greatest match-winner India ever had! Take a bow, legend! @anilkumble1074."
It was on February 7, 1999, when Kumble became the first Indian and only the second in the world after Jim Laker to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings of a Test match.
Kumble had achieved the feat against Pakistan at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.
India had set Pakistan a target of 420 runs in the match and the visitors got off to a steady start as openers Shahid Afridi and Saeed Anwar put on 101 runs for the first wicket.
It was then Kumble who came into the attack and wreaked havoc on the Pakistani batting line-up. The spinner, also known as 'Jumbo' first dismissed Afridi (41) in the 25th over.
After the right-handed batter's dismissal, India kept on taking wickets through Kumble, and Pakistan was reduced to 128/6 in no time. Kumble then kept on taking wickets at regular intervals and he got his tenth scalp in the 61st over after dismissing Wasim Akram.
This effort enabled India to register a win by 212 runs, and Kumble became the second bowler after England's Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in a single Test inning. Kumble finished with the bowling figures of 10-74 from 26.3 overs.
A legend of the game, Kumble had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008. He finished with 619 wickets in the longest format of the game.
He has the third-highest number of wickets (619) in Tests, only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708).
Kumble is currently the head coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
(With ANI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3: India reach 257/6 at stumps, trail by 321 runs
‘That little line’: Gavaskar explains how Pant can become 'lot more consistent'
- Pant targeted England spinner Jack Leach. Pant needed just 41 balls to reach the score of 50 as Leach conceded 59 runs in the first 6 overs he bowled. He even hit Leach for four sixes in an over.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Debutant Kyle Mayers shatters records to help West Indies achieve a historic win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No one saw this coming': Sunil Gavaskar reacts to India's response with the bat
- India vs England: India were reduced to 73/4 before Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant hit half-centuries to rebuild the innings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant slips up again, misses easy stumping chance off R Ashwin: WATCH
- Jack Leach was almost a foot outside his crease, but Pant failed to collect the ball, leaving Ashwin in total disarray.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Greatest match-winner India ever had': Gambhir hails Kumble
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tendulkar should be careful about speaking on farmers: Sharad Pawar
- NCP president Sharad Pawar said cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar should be more careful while speaking on farmers' issues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Can walk on waters': Twitter explodes after Joe Root's stunning catch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shut since 2012, Chepauk to finally opens its three stands to spectators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 53.1 overs, R Ashwin bowls his longest in a Test inning
- India vs England: India's premier off-spinner bowled 55.1 overs, the most he's bowled in an innings of a Test match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wasim Jaffer shares a heartwarming message for Kuldeep Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WATCH: Ravi Shastri congratulates Joe Root for his record double ton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former West Indies pacer Ezra Moseley dies in road accident
- Moseley, a former fast bowler, played two Test matches against England in 1990 and also nine ODIs between 1990 and 1991.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohammed Siraj grabs Kuldeep Yadav by the neck, video goes viral: WATCH
- The video is a screengrab of post-stumps scenes in the Indian dressing room, where fast bowler Mohammed Siraj could be seen grabbing wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav by the back of his neck.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox