'Greatest sporting event in the world': Afridi, Tendulkar lead cricket fraternity in stunning reactions to IND-PAK game

After losing the tournament opener at the hands of arch-rivals India, Babar Azam-led Pakistan strengthened their title bid by defeating the defending champions in the Super 4 phase of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. Despite premier batter Babar showcasing a rare batting failure, Pakistan secured a thrilling win over traditional rivals India at the Dubai International Stadium. Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz guided the Pakistan side to a five-wicket win over Rohit Sharma-led side in their second meeting against India at the Asia Cup.

With Pakistan restoring parity by winning the second encounter between the two arch-rivals at the Asia Cup 2022, several icons of the cricket fraternity showered praise on the Babar-led side. From Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar, a host of cricketers from past and present congratulated Pakistan on their stunning win over India at the Asia Cup.

“#INDvsPAK games are always a rollercoaster ride. India posted a competitive total courtesy of a good knock by @imVkohli, but @iMRizwanPak and @mnawaz94 ’s partnership was a game changer for me. All in all a good contest!," Tendulkar tweeted. Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar credited the think tank of the Green Army for promoting Nawaz. "Big win for Pakistan. What a chase. Sending Nawaz up was the key," Akhtar said. Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi also lauded Babar & Co. for ending India’s winning run in the Asia Cup.

Riding on Virat Kohl's sublime 60 off 44 balls, Rohit-led Team India managed to post 181-7 in the 20-over contest. Pakistan's Nawaz bowled four overs and picked up the crucial wicket of Suryakumar Yadav in the recently concluded contest. Pakistan opener Rizwan laid the foundation of a successful run-chase by smashing 71 off 51 balls. Playing a small cameo in Pakistan's win, Nawaz scored 42 off 20 balls as the Green Army completed the run chase in 19.5 overs. Nawaz was also named the Player of the Match for his all-round heroics against India.

