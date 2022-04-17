GT Predicted XI vs CSK, IPL 2022: Under-fire IND star likely to face axe as Hardik's Gujarat look to continue dream run

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans have had a brilliant start in their first-ever IPL season. The new entrants have notched up four wins in five games and are perched at the top of the points table with eight points. They recovered from their only defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad by registering a 37-run win over a formidable Rajasthan Royals camp on Thursday.

Skipper Hardik's unbeaten half-century was backed by a spirited performance of the Titans' bowling unit as the team outwitted Rajasthan at the DY Patil Sports Academy. Lockie Ferguson and debutant Yash Dayal were the picks among the bowlers as the pace duo snared three wickets each.

Hardik also picked up a wicket and forced a run-out, which was a testament to his wide-ranging abilities. The Titans now face defending champions Chennai Super Kings, who lost their first four games but opened the account by a 23-win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. It's a battle between two new skippers known for their all-round skills.

Ahead of the blockbuster game at the MCA Stadium in Pune, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Gujarat Titans...

Shubman Gill: He has been in phenomenal touch so far in the tournament with two half-centuries. He perished on just 13 against Rajasthan but the Titans will expect another big knock from the Punjab youngster. He seems one of the most dependable batters in powerplay at present.

Matthew Wade/Rahmanullah Gurbaz: He hit three boundaries in the previous game but a run-out by van der Dussen ended Wade's stay. It remains to be seen whether the team management presents him with another chance despite lowly scores so far in the tournament.

The Titans can also hand a debut to Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who has scored 551 runs in 25 T20s since 2021. He has got the ability to steer the team to a good start in first six overs.

Vijay Shankar/Sai Sudharsan: Shankar has also been struggling to notch up a big score. He's been given the responsibility at the No. 3 batting spot but the all-rounder has recorded scores of 4, 13 and 2 so far. The Titans can bring back rookie B Sai Surdharshan, who had hit a 30-ball 35 on debut against Punjab.

Hardik Pandya (c): Gujarat will heavily rely on their skipper, who has scored two half-centuries so far. He's had an amazing season in the new chapter of his IPL career. Coming off a back injury, Hardik has also been contributing with the ball, bowling all four overs in almost every game. He couldn't complete his four overs in the last game due to cramps.

David Miller: The South African has been the best overseas batter for Gujarat in their debut IPL season. Miller in the last game scored a fine 31 not out off 14 balls to ensure a big total on the board. He also took a stunning catch to dismiss R Ashwin.

Abhinav Manohar: Like Miller, Manohar has also been a crucial element of the Titans' batting attack. He played an attacking knock against Rajasthan and hit four fours and two sixes in his 43.

Rahul Tewatia: A no-brainer! He is the guy who can hit those monstrous sixes in a crunch situation, and Tewatia contributes with the ball as well. He shone in his role as a finisher against Punjab where he hit Odean Smith for two consecutive sixes.

Rashid Khan: He plays a vital role in halting the opposition's run flow in middle overs. The Titans have been unable to pluck wickets in 7-15 overs and Rashid operates brilliantly through that phase. He is also one wicket shy of 100 IPL scalps.

Lockie Ferguson: The New Zealand quick had plucked three against Rajasthan and he will look to do an encore. With his blistering pace, Ferguson has so far taken eight wickets, forming a lethal partnership with skipper Hardik and Mohammed Shami.

Mohammed Shami: He has got seven wickets and the Indian pacer will eye a few more against Chennai Super Kings. With the new ball, Shami will look to test in-form Robin Uthappa, who hit a blistering 88 versus Bangalore.

Yash Dayal: He shone on debut to pluck three wickets. The young left-arm pacer removed Padikkal (0), van der Dussen (6) and Chahal (5) to end with figures of 3/40 in his four.