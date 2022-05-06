GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2022: Gujarat aim to solidify their position at top as Pandya faces Rohit Sharma's Mumbai

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 Live Score: GT will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the table when they face a struggling MI side in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Friday. While the Titans have won eight games out of ten, the side faced a crushing defeat to Punjab Kings in their last game and look to return to winning ways against a depleted MI side. Mumbai, meanwhile, registered their first win of the season after eight straight defeats when they beat Rajasthan Royals last week. The game will also see a reunion for Hardik Pandya, who will face Mumbai Indians for the first time since being released by the franchise ahead of the ongoing edition of the tournament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON