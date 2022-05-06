GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2022: Gujarat aim to solidify their position at top as Pandya faces Rohit Sharma's Mumbai
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 Live Score: GT will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the table when they face a struggling MI side in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Friday. While the Titans have won eight games out of ten, the side faced a crushing defeat to Punjab Kings in their last game and look to return to winning ways against a depleted MI side. Mumbai, meanwhile, registered their first win of the season after eight straight defeats when they beat Rajasthan Royals last week. The game will also see a reunion for Hardik Pandya, who will face Mumbai Indians for the first time since being released by the franchise ahead of the ongoing edition of the tournament.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 06, 2022 05:09 PM IST
GT vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2022: Venue details
Matches played: 10
Matches won by team batting first: 5
Matches won by team batting second: 5
-
May 06, 2022 05:06 PM IST
GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2022: A season for ‘no love lost’
Kuldeep Yadav and David Warner produced brilliant performances against their respective former franchises for the Delhi Capitals. While Hardik Pandya had nothing but respect for MI after the side released ahead of the 2022 edition, the GT captain would undoubtedly be aiming to make a difference in the game tonight.
-
May 06, 2022 05:03 PM IST
GT vs MI Live Updates IPL 2022: Purple Cap race
With 309 runs in nine innings, Hardik Pandya could re-enter the top-5 in the list of Orange Cap with a big knock tonight. Wouldn't it be poetic if Hardik does it against Mumbai!
-
May 06, 2022 05:00 PM IST
GT vs MI Live Score IPL 2022: David Miller, a steal deal
David Miller, who was bought for merely INR 3 crore on Day 2 of the IPL mega auction, has been one of the most consistent performers in the middle and lower-middle order for GT. With a strike rate of 145.68 and an average of 57.40, Miller has scored 287 runs for the side in 10 innings.
-
May 06, 2022 04:57 PM IST
GT vs MI Live Match Updates, IPL 2022: A long list of match-winners for GT
One of the major reasons behind Titans' continued success in this season so far has been the presence of multiple match-winners in the side. David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, and Rashid Khan have all produced impressive outings in IPL 2022 so far.
-
May 06, 2022 04:54 PM IST
GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2022: A few for the future..
While the MI had a disastrous season in IPL 2022, this year unearthed a number of talents for the Mumbai Indians. While Tilak Varma has produced consistent performances for the side throughout the season, Hritik Shokeen has also been impressive in his limited appearances for the side so far.
-
May 06, 2022 04:51 PM IST
GT vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2022: Kartikeya's impressive MI debut
24-year-old Indian pacer Kartikeya Singh made his MI debut in the side's previous game against RR, and registered impressive figures of 1/19 in four overs, as he took the important wicket of Sanju Samson and helped MI restrict RR at 158/6.
-
May 06, 2022 04:48 PM IST
GT vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2022: Mills at MI
Mills had appeared in five matches for the MI, taking six wickets. The MI pace attack is left further depleted with the absence of Mills, but the side saw an emergence of an Indian youngster in their previous game..
-
May 06, 2022 04:45 PM IST
GT vs MI Live, IPL 2022: Setback for Mumbai Indians
On Thursday, MI had announced that Tymal Mills was ruled out of the rest of the season with an ankle injury. South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Tristan Stubbs replaced the English bowler.
-
May 06, 2022 04:42 PM IST
GT vs MI Live IPL 2022 Match Today: A tale of contrasting fortunes
While Pandya went on to enjoy huge success in his maiden IPL stint as captain (8 wins in 10 games), Mumbai Indians are reeling at the bottom of the table with only 2 points in nine games.
MI had retained captain Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, and Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the auction.
-
May 06, 2022 04:39 PM IST
GT vs MI Live Score IPL 2022: Reunion for Hardik Pandya
This is the first time that Hardik Pandya will take on the Mumbai Indians in IPL. Pandya had made his league debut for MI in 2015, and went on to represent the side in seven seasons before being released by the franchise after the 2021 edition of the tournament.
-
May 06, 2022 04:36 PM IST
GT vs MI Live Updates IPL 2022: Will Mumbai spoil GT's party?
Mumbai Indians registered their first win of the season against Rajasthan Royals in their last game, and would look to capitalize on the momentum when they take on the Titans. While MI are all but knocked out of the season, they will certainly look to cause some chaos in the race for top-4 in their remaining games.
-
May 06, 2022 04:33 PM IST
GT vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2022: Gujarat look to return to winning ways
GT faced a loss in their previous game against PBKS and would look to return to winning ways when they take on the Mumbai Indians in tonight's game. The Titans are at the top of the table in IPL 2022 so far, with eight wins in ten matches.
-
May 06, 2022 04:30 PM IST
GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2022: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians game from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. While the Titans will aim to return to winning ways after facing a defeat to PBKS in their last match, MI will look to spoil GT's party.
