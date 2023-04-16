Home / Cricket / GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: In rematch of last year’s final, Pandya-led Gujarat Titans face Samson’s Rajasthan Royals
Live

GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: In rematch of last year’s final, Pandya-led Gujarat Titans face Samson’s Rajasthan Royals

cricket
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 02:43 PM IST

GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

GT vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Latest Updates
GT vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Latest Updates
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

IPL 2023 GT vs RR Live Score: Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 23 of IPL 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Defending champions GT are currently third in the league standings, with six points from four matches, packed with three wins and a defeat. The Hardik Pandya-led side began their campaign with a win against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, followed by another victory against Delhi Capitals. Then, they fell to a narrow three-wicket loss vs Kolkata Knight Riders, followed by bouncing back against Punjab Kings with a six-wicket victory. Meanwhile, last season's runners-up RR are on top of the table with six points in four games, including three wins and a defeat. Led by Sanju Samson, RR began their campaign with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, followed by a defeat vs PBKS. Responding to their defeat, RR have stitched together a two-match unbeaten run, defeating DC and CSK.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 16, 2023 02:43 PM IST

    GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each thrice in IPL, with GT winning all three matches, including the final last year.

  • Apr 16, 2023 02:36 PM IST

    GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads

    GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad

    RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

  • Apr 16, 2023 02:15 PM IST

    GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's second IPL 2023 match as GT take on RR in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned folks for a thriller!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl indian premier league gujarat titans rajasthan royals + 2 more

GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat face Royals in last year’s final rematch

cricket
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 02:43 PM IST

GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

Live GT vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Latest Updates
ByHT Sports Desk

'Captaincy isn't something that's ever plagued him...': Rhodes backs India star

cricket
Published on Apr 16, 2023 01:35 PM IST

Jonty Rhodes gave his backing to a Team India star, who is also a captain in IPL 2023. He praised his playing approach.

Jonty Rhodes backed a Team India star.
ByHT Sports Desk

Rohit Sharma set to join Virat Kohli in elite list as MI meet KKR at IPL 2023

cricket
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 02:01 PM IST

Rohit Sharma can join Virat Kohli on an elite list in Mumbai Indians' match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2023.

Rohit Sharma can join Virat Kohli on an elite list(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Boult returns, focus on Samson's form: RR's DreamXI prediction vs GT in IPL 2023

cricket
Published on Apr 16, 2023 11:32 AM IST

Jos Buttler and the spinners starred as RR survived a late onslaught from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in their previous encounter against CSK.

Rajasthan Royals dream XI pick vs Gujarat Titans(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out