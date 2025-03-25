Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming IPL 2025: When and where to watch GT vs PBKS match live online and on TV

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming IPL 2025: 2023 IPL champions Gujarat Titans will start their campaign against Punjab Kings on Tuesday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting will look to turn Punjab Kings' fortune this season as they have assembled a well-balanced unit for the upcoming season. Iyer, last year's IPL-winning skipper, put himself in the auction after he didn't get the desired retention price at KKR. Punjab took advantage of it and splashed INR 26.75 crore to sign and appoint him their new skipper. With Ponting at the auction table, PBKS did make some exciting signings - Yuzvendra Chahal, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen - to make a strong case on paper to be one of the contenders to win the title this season. Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming IPL 2025: Check all details(@IPL)

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans retained their core from last season, with Shubman Gill leading the side and Rashid Khan being their trump card. They did some smart business at the auction table to build a strong bowling line-up by signing Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna in the pace attack. While, the inclusion of Jos Buttler will surely add firepower to their batting line-up which already had the likes of Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia.

Here are all the streaming details for GT vs PBKS, IPL 2025:

When will GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match take place?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 will take place on Tuesday, March 25. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match take place?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which channels will broadcast the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match be available?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.