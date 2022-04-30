Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch GT vs RCB Live Online

IPL 2022, GT vs RCB Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Published on Apr 30, 2022 07:24 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

IPL 2022, GT vs RCB Live Streaming: Gujarat Titans weren't fancied among as the top four contestants when IPL 2022 began in late April, but the Hardik Pandya-led side have left most, if not everyone, stunned with their all-round show as they firmly hold the top spot in the points table with just one loss in eight games. They will next be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have won five off their nine games and are part of a mid-table battle alongside four other teams. Moreover, the major concern for the team revolves around the form of their former skipper Virat Kohli, who has incurred his worst ever start to an IPL season. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

Here's all you need to know about GT vs RCB Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday (April 30). The toss will take place at 3 PM.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

