IPL 2022 Live Score, GT vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore's finish hurt as Maxwell, Karthik and Kohli fall

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates, GT vs RCB: Virat Kohli has finally scored his first half century of the season as he put up a strong stand with Rajat Patidar. It took him 45 balls to reach the 50-run mark but he still has a long time to go in the innings to switch gears. Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis got out for a duck after he became just the second to choose to bat first this season after winning the toss. However, Virat Kohli has looked pretty assured since the start of the innings and got RCB off to a good start with Rajat Patidar at the other end. Du Plessis earlier said that he chose to bat first simply because of the heat at the Brabourne Stadium. He reckoned that the pitch and conditions won't change too much and he just wants his team to stay as fresh as possible.

