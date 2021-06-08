'Guys like Ashwin also contributed with the bat': Former cricketer points out India's 'only issue' ahead of WTC final

Despite India batting out Australia in Australia during the Border Gavaskar Trophy and then England at home during the four-match Test series, former India wicketkeeper Kiran More believes the biggest hurdle between the team and the victory in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final will be their batting.

While speaking to rediff.com, More said that it was because of a few individual innings of brilliance that helped India bag a memorable 2-1 series win. He further added the Indian team will have to bat as a unit to beat Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the WTC final in Southampton.

"The only issue for me as far as the Indian team is concerned is the batting. We have not clicked as a unit in our batting. If you see when we lost in New Zealand, the batting was the major issue. Even in Australia, our batting didn't click together as an unit, we had to depend on a few individuals. When we needed, Ajinkya Rahane got a century in Australia, then Rishabh Pant played some good knocks, then in the lower order guys like Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin also contributed with the bat," explained More.

As the WTC final fast approaches, former and present cricketers, and experts continue to make predictions and suggestions about various aspects of the final.

Some opinions lean towards a Black Caps victory purely because of the continuity they will carry into the final. The Kiwis are currently engrossed in a two-match WTC final against England. After drawing the first Test at Lord's, the two teams will play the second Test at Edgbaston between June 10 and 14. Williamson's side will then enter the WTC bio-bubble on June 15.

On the other hand, India, who have also received a fair amount of support despite going into the summit clash without any game time, are already at the Ageas Bowl, the venue of the final. After completing their five-day quarantine period, the players have now been permitted to begin training.

The final takes place between June 18 and 22.