'Had a month's rest before WI tour, what is this logic?': Twitter furious, attacks Rohit, Kohli for resting in 2nd ODI

Hardik Pandya walked out for toss in the second ODI for Team India against West Indies in Barbados, leaving the fans puzzled. The all-rounder later revealed that captain Rohit Sharma, as well as Virat Kohli – the two star batters for the side – have been rested for the game to provide an opportunity for youngsters. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel, the two players who missed the opening ODI at the same venue earlier this week, replaced the two batters in the XI.

Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma were not part of the XI for the 2nd ODI vs West Indies(File)

The decision, however, hasn't sit well with many Indian fans surprised. Hardik explained that the duo of Rohit and Kohli has been playing constantly for many months, and the team needs “answers for a few questions,” indicating that the management wanted to test the youngsters during the ODI series.

“It's just that there are few questions that need to be answered. Ro (Rohit Sharma) and Virat (Kohli) have been playing constant cricket. We thought they should rest for this game and be fresh for the third ODI. So, that's just it, they're resting and making sure the opportunity is given to the other guys,” Hardik said during the toss.

Regardless, the fans insisted that the two most important batters in the XI taking rest with a few months remaining for the World Cup doesn't bode well for the side.

Fans expressed their anger on Twitter:

Team India batted thrice across the two Tests of the series against West Indies, with Kohli playing in two innings. He had scores of 76 and 121, while Rohit had also smashed a century in the first Test.

The Indian team returned to action in the West Indies after a month's break, last appearing between June 7-11 during the World Test Championship final against Australia. Before the title clash, all players currently in the ODI squad took part in the Indian Premier League; Rohit and Kohli had played in all of their respective franchise's matches in the edition.

India are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0, having registered a convincing five-wicket win in Barbados. The side had bundled the hosts out on 114, and while Kohli didn't bat, Rohit was forced to arrive after the fall of fifth wicket, with the team management aiming at testing their youngsters in the paltry chase.

