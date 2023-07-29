Why Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli are not playing in 2nd ODI vs West Indies? Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya explains

A surprise awaited Team India fans during the toss for the second ODI in the series against West Indies, as Hardik Pandya led the side in Barbados. Hardik had previously led the Indian team during the first ODI of the series against Australia in March earlier this year; but Rohit's absence certainly raised a few eyebrows this time, with India returning to the format for the first time since the March ODIs. Hardik revealed that Rohit, as well as India star Virat Kohli, have been given “rest,” as they have been playing constant cricket over the past few months. Hardik Pandya during toss in the 2nd ODI vs West Indies(Twitter)

“It's just that there are few questions that need to be answered,” Hardik said, seemingly indicating that the team management aiming at testing other players in the team ahead of big tournaments like the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

“Ro (Rohit Sharma) and Virat (Kohli) have been playing constant cricket. We thought they should rest for this game and be fresh for the third ODI. So, that's just it, they're resting and making sure the opportunity is given to the other guys,” said Hardik further.

Both, Rohit and Kohli have been on the road since the start of the year, featuring in the ODIs against Sri Lanka and New Zealand before taking part in the four-Test series, as well as ODIs against Australia. Following the international season, the duo switched to franchise colours in the 2023 Indian Premier League, playing in all of their respective franchise games in the edition.

In June, Rohit captained the Indian team with Kohli also featuring in the all-important final of the World Test Championship. Team India did, however, enjoy a month away from action before returning in the West Indies tour, taking part in two Tests before the ODI series.

Hardik further revealed that wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and all-rounder Axar Patel replaced Rohit and Kohli respectively for the second match in Barbados. India are leading the three-match series 1-0, registering a convincing five-wicket win at the same venue earlier this week. Earlier, India won the Test series 1-0 as well, with the second match ending in a draw after the final day's play was washed out in Port of Spain. re

