'It's not as if Virat can't do it, but...': West Indies bowling legend draws unique 'six-hitter' parallel for Kohli

Team India began its ODI series against West Indies with a comfortable five-wicket win earlier this week in Barbados, and will be aiming to clinch the series with another win on Saturday. Bundling the Windies out on 114, India chased down the target within 23 overs; the team management opted to save its star batting duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the chase, but Rohit was forced to bat after the side lost its fifth wicket in the chase. Virat Kohli bats during a practice session ahead of 1st ODI match against West Indies(BCCI Twitter)

Kohli had enjoyed a solid outing in the Test series in the Caribbean, bringing up his 29th century during the second and final game of the series in Port of Spain. It was also Kohli's first overseas Test ton in almost five years; throughout the two innings in as many Tests against Windies, however, Kohli was uncharacteristically slow. His 76 in the first Test came off 182 balls; the batter's strike rate improved in the second, facing 206 deliveries for his 121. The pace in Kohli's innings might as well be attributed to surface conditions in the Tests as well, which were significantly slow.

But it's now time to switch gears for Kohli as well as other batters, as India embark on a long cricketing calendar with key tournaments this year, in Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. Kohli's strike rate had come under scanner during the Indian Premier League earlier this year but in the ODIs, the batter still remains one of the best in the world. And former West Indies pacer Curtly Ambrose made a rather massive remark on the 34-year-old star, as he drew Kohli's comparison with a breed of “six-hitters” in international cricket.

"(He is) very pleasant to watch, easy on the eyes, can score quickly, without getting aggressive. He is not like a six-hitter per se. Not that he can't do it, he can score as quickly as guys you call six-hitters. But wonderful player as well. He is great to watch," Ambrose told YouTube channel Khul Ke.

“I have respect from him, I've admired him over the years. I was happy for him when he smashed his overseas century. Unfortunately it came against West Indies! But I'm happy for him. That will do his confidence a world of good. And he still has a lot to offer,” the Windies legend further stated.

Kohli is regarded as one of the greatest chasers in the fifty-over format and India will be relying on its star 34-year-old batter to produce strong performances in an action-packed 2023. The side will take part in the Asia Cup in August-September where Kohli will be up against familiar foe Pakistan in the group stage. Following the Asia Cup, India will host Australia for three ODIs before the side begins its campaign in the home ODI World Cup in October.so

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON