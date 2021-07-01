'Since he is not there, we wanted one more all-rounder': MSK Prasad explains why Ravindra Jadeja played WTC final

Even after a week, the defeat of Virat Kohli's India to Kane-Williamson-led New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final continues to remain a topic of discussion and analysis. Numerous cricketers (present and former) and pundits are weighing in on what proved right for the Black Caps and went wrong for the Indians. The latest to join the discussion is former chief national selector, MSK Prasad, who talked about Ravindra Jadeja's involvement in the game.

While speaking to SportsKeeda, Prasad explained the reason the left-handed all-rounder was picked was that was he would have made a real difference had there been play on all days and added that based on his form, India chose the best combination.

"There was a reason why Jadeja was played. The reason was that, if in case it would have been a full game, there would have been a lot of footmarks, they [NZ] had many left-handers in their side, which he could have fancied his chances against. If you really look at it, there was some spin on offer which helped even Ashwin," said Prasad.

"Also, considering the kind of form that Jadeja is in, that was the best possible XI we could have put up. The first day got washed but it still was a five-day game with the extension of one more day. So had it been a five-day game, Jadeja would definitely have come in handy."

The result also raised questions on whether the Ravi Shastri-coached side could have gone for an extra-batsman in place of Jadeja. Responding to the claims, the former selector said that left-arm spinner Jadeja was included for his all-round abilities.

"Jadeja is no less than anyone with the bat. If you see his Test record of late, he has been very good with the bat. Plus, he would have been an added advantage with the ball and also on the field. Had Hardik Pandya been around, then there would not have been any second thoughts. But since he is not there, we wanted one more all-rounder and we only had a spinning all-rounder," he added.

With two days of the Test washed out, and the match heading into the reserve, sixth day, India lost the final by eight wickets.