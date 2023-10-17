'Had he understood the question...': Malik responds to Yousuf's stern criticism over Babar remark; Wasim Akram defends

In the age of social media, facts often get misplaced and hence words tend to get misinterpreted causing a storm in a teacup. On Saturday, after Pakistan's humiliating seven-wicket loss in Ahmedabad against India in World Cup 2023, former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik made a remark on Babar Azam's captaincy and why Shaheen Afrid could be a better replacement for him. The statement was blasted by Pakistan great Mohammad Yousuf live on TV which led to Malik being criticised on social media before the latter issued a clarification on his exact words.

Shoaib Malik reacts to Mohammad Yousuf's criticsm

Following the hammering Pakistan received at the Narendra Modi Stadium last week, Malik, in conversation with A Sports, questioned Babar's leadership skills and ability to think something innovative under pressure.

"I gave an opinion in the past as well that Babar Azam should leave captaincy. This is my personal opinion. Babar does not think out of the box as a captain. He is doing captaincy but the improvement is not coming. He can do wonders for Pakistan as a player," he had said before adding, "Shaheen Afridi should become captain in white ball cricket in case Babar Azam resigns."

When made aware of the remark on Samaa TV, Yousuf was left annoyed at Malik, questioning the logic behind the timing of the remark before he exemplified his point saying that even the legendary Imran Khan won the World Cup on his third attempt as a captain in 1992.

Clarifying the statement on A Sports, the anchor initially explained that the question posed by a fan, in response to which Malik had made that comment, was who would replace Babar as a captain if he opts to resign from his post after the World Cup.

Malik then added that had Yousuf understood what the question was, he wouldn't have made criticised him. He said: "I have a great rapport with Yousuf. Whenever we meet, he always share a great time and I do respect him a lot. It was my point of view and I have every right to answer the way I want to a question asked to me. But had he understood the question and then listened to my answer, then there wouldn't have been a discussion on this on any channel. But I really love Yousuf bhai."

Wasim Akram, who was called out by Yousuf for not interrupting Malik when he made that comment, further added saying that the 41-year-old had mentioned "if" in the statement.

