'Had Kohli not approached me, I wouldn't have applied as India coach. Was told things between Virat and Kumble…': Sehwag

Considered to be one of the greatest openers in cricket history, Virender Sehwag won over fans with his dominating batting style and knack for hitting stunning boundaries. A 50-over World Cup winner, Sehwag bagged multiple records during his glittering career, which also included the highest score made by an Indian in Test cricket, when he slammed 319 vs South Africa in Chennai. It was also the fastest triple century in history of international cricket, reaching 300 off 278 balls. Sehwag also reached the fastest 250, against Sri Lanka in 2009, in only 207 balls in Mumbai.

Many fans don't know that Sehwag was also approached to take over the head coach role for Team India. He was approached at the end of ex-head coach Anil Kumble's tenure. Recently, the former cricketer explained the reason behind why he didn't take up the role, which eventually went to Ravi Shastri.

Speaking on News18 India Chaupal, Sehwag was asked if he had any regrets about not captaining India. He said, “Not at all, I’m happy with what I achieved. Coming from a small family of farmers from Najafgarh I got the opportunity to play for India, got so much love and appreciation from fans and even if I would have captained Team India I would have gotten the same respect.”

He also revealed about his meeting with BCCI for the head coach role. "I wouldn’t have applied if Virat Kohli and then BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary hadn’t approached me. We had a meeting, and he (Choudhary) told me that things weren’t working out between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble we want you to take the coaching position. He told that me that Kumble’s contract will expire after the Champions Trophy in 2017 and then you can travel to West Indies with the team", he revealed.

Kumble was appointed as head coach in June, 2016, and his term ended one year after the 2017 Champions Trophy. After India's defeat to Pakistan in the final, he stepped down as head coach after a duration of less than one year.

