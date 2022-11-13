‘Had Shaheen Afridi not been injured...’: Sachin Tendulkar tweets after England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup title

England humbled Pakistan by 5 wickets in the final of T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Courtesy a fabulous spell by fast bowler Sam Curran, the winners restricted Pakistan to a modest total of 137/8 in 20 overs. During England's chase, all-rounder Ben Stokes scored a match winning half-century to help his team reach the target. Also the current World Champions in ODI cricket having lifted the trophy in 2019, England became the first team to hold both the T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup at the same time.

As England captain Jos Buttler and Co. lifted the prestigious world title, congratulations wishes poured in for the newly crowned champions from worldwide. Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the England team and called their victory a 'fantastic achievement'.

"Congratulations England on winning your 2nd @T20WorldCup. Fantastic achievement. It was a closely fought final and would’ve been even more interesting had Afridi not been injured. What a roller coaster of a World Cup," posted Tendulkar on Twitter.

Tendulkar was talking about Pakistan's premier fast bowler Shaheen Afridi suffered an injury and walked off the field during his third over; at the time, England still needed 41 runs off 29 balls. The 16th over of the innings was then completed by part-timer Iftikhar Ahmed who conceded 13 runs in five deliveries and the momentum shifted in England's favour.

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Sam Curran who took three wickets in the match while conceding just 12 runs in his four overs was adjudged player of the match. Curran was also awarded the player of the tournament as he picked 13 wickets in the tournament at a fantastic economy of 6.52 in six matches.

