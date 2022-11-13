Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘Had Shaheen Afridi not been injured...’: Sachin Tendulkar tweets after England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup title

‘Had Shaheen Afridi not been injured...’: Sachin Tendulkar tweets after England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup title

cricket
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 09:10 PM IST

As England captain Jos Buttler and Co. lifted the prestigious world title, congratulations wishes poured in for the newly crowned champions from worldwide. Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the England team and called their victory a 'fantastic achievement'.

Sachin Tendulkar predicted that the final would’ve been even more interesting had Shaheen Afridi not been injured.(getty images)
ByHT Sports Desk

England humbled Pakistan by 5 wickets in the final of T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Courtesy a fabulous spell by fast bowler Sam Curran, the winners restricted Pakistan to a modest total of 137/8 in 20 overs. During England's chase, all-rounder Ben Stokes scored a match winning half-century to help his team reach the target. Also the current World Champions in ODI cricket having lifted the trophy in 2019, England became the first team to hold both the T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup at the same time.

As England captain Jos Buttler and Co. lifted the prestigious world title, congratulations wishes poured in for the newly crowned champions from worldwide. Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the England team and called their victory a 'fantastic achievement'.

ALSO READ: 'Sorry brother...': Mohammed Shami drops epic 'karma' post for Shoaib Akhtar after ENG beat PAK to win T20 World Cup

"Congratulations England on winning your 2nd @T20WorldCup. Fantastic achievement. It was a closely fought final and would’ve been even more interesting had Afridi not been injured. What a roller coaster of a World Cup," posted Tendulkar on Twitter.

Tendulkar was talking about Pakistan's premier fast bowler Shaheen Afridi suffered an injury and walked off the field during his third over; at the time, England still needed 41 runs off 29 balls. The 16th over of the innings was then completed by part-timer Iftikhar Ahmed who conceded 13 runs in five deliveries and the momentum shifted in England's favour.

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Sam Curran who took three wickets in the match while conceding just 12 runs in his four overs was adjudged player of the match. Curran was also awarded the player of the tournament as he picked 13 wickets in the tournament at a fantastic economy of 6.52 in six matches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
sachin tendulkar shaheen afridi t20 world cup pakistan cricket team
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP