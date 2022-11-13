Home / Cricket / 'Sorry brother...': Mohammed Shami drops epic 'karma' post for Shoaib Akhtar after ENG beat PAK to win T20 World Cup

Updated on Nov 13, 2022 06:16 PM IST

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has trolled legendary Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar after England outclassed Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has trolled legendary Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar (Getty Images - AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Legendary Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was left devastated after Babar Azam-led Pakistan failed to secure their second World T20 crown on Sunday. After defeating Rohit Sharma-led Team India in the second semi-final, Jos Buttler's England side outclassed Pakistan in the final to clinch their second T20 World Cup title at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). After England registered a famous win over Pakistan in the summit clash, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami opted to take a sly dig at former Pakistan pacer Akhtar on Twitter.

Taking to the microblogging site after Ben Stokes guided England to T20 World Cup glory at the MCG, Akhtar shared a tweet with a heartbroken emoji to express his disappointment. Taking cognisance of Akhtar's tweet, Indian speed merchant Shami came up with a stunning response to hit back at the former Pakistani pacer. Shami's response has become the talk of the town on the microblogging site.

ALSO READ: 'Don't think Rohit was ever ready for captaincy. So for him to continue as skipper, mujhse dekha nehi jayegi': Akhtar

In the build-up to the summit clash between England and Pakistan at the MCG, former Pakistani pacer Akhtar had come up with a bold remark about the Indian pacers. India had failed to take a wicket in the second semi-final as England hammered Rohit and Co. by 10 wickets to set a date with Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final at the MCG On Sunday.

Farak ye padega ki England ek comprehensive position me hai. England ka confidence sky-rocketing hoga. England ko pata hai ki yahan par Pakistan bowlers India bowling ki tarah nahi hai. Yahan kuch na kuch karke jeetna apdega. Itni aasani se walkover nahi milega. (The difference is that England are in a comprehensive position, their confidence will be sky-rocketing. England know Pakistan bowlers are not like India. They will have to work hard to win, they won't get a walkover),” Akhtar had said on his official YouTube channel.

