'Don't think Rohit was ever ready for captaincy. So for him to continue as skipper, mujhse dekha nehi jayegi': Akhtar

Questions are being raised after Team India continued their trophy-less streak in ICC events at the T20 World Cup in Australia. After a dominant run in the group, India were crushed by England in a 10-wicket loss in Adelaide in the semi-final. Captain Rohit Sharma has been the cynosure of the talking points pertaining to his selection calls during the World Cup and now his future in the role. Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar did not mince words as he analysed Rohit's captaincy tenure before giving his verdict on whether he should continue as skipper.

Rohit was made the skipper of the T20I format after India's forgettable journey last year in the UAE. His captaincy resume highlighting 5 IPL trophies made veterans believe that Rohit could end the long-standing streak. And with the kind of cricket India played under his captaincy over the last one year in the bilateral series, the belief was only stronger.

India made an impactful start in this World Cup, winning their first two games before being halted by South Africa. They then recovered to win two more and finish top of the table. However, India were simply outplayed by England in the semis in all departments as they lost by 10 wickets, for the second time in a T20 World Cup tie.

Speaking to Zee News after heartbreaking loss, Akhtar opined that he never understood if Rohit was ever ready for the captaincy role as he questioned his seriousness for the role. He then added that with Rohit on the brink of retirement from the format, it's better India move on and find a new skipper for the format.

“Was he ready for the captaincy? I still haven't received an answer to this question. We all knew that he wanted to be the skipper. But this is not an easy task to do. You have to live and breathe captaincy and also have to sacrifice family life. That is why Rohit should be spending more time with the team which will help him in building the team as well. He just looked a bit depressed and off,” he said.

“With captaincy comes responsibility. If the team performs, you get the credit but when you face criticisms, you don't point fingers at anyone. And Rohit Sharma's continuation, I won't be able to see that (mujhse dekha nehi jayegi). Because he is close to his retirement in T20 format. Kohli took so much of time just to realise that captaincy is now gone and that he needs to come of that phase. Yet he took breaks from the game and ten somehow, luckily, Pakistan were troubled by Kohli. Now he is in a good space. I think for Rohit Sharma, it has been too much to ask from him.”

