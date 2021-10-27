Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Had two IPL games, then they wanted to give youngsters a crack': David Warner finds questions on form 'funny'
cricket

'Had two IPL games, then they wanted to give youngsters a crack': David Warner finds questions on form 'funny'

David Warner could only manage 14 in Australia's opening encounter against South Africa at the ongoing T20 World Cup, after being dismissed on single digits in the warm-up ties.
David Warner (SRH/Twitter)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 05:06 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Australia opener David Warner brushed off questions regarding his recent form with laughter, stating it to be "funny". 

The left-handed batter, who celebrated his 35th birthday on Wednesday (October 27), has been going through a lean patch failing to score big on multiple occasions. 

Warner could only manage 14 in Australia's opening encounter against South Africa at the ongoing T20 World Cup, after being dismissed on single digits in the warm-up ties. 

FOLLOW | England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup: LIVE Updates

Prior to the World Cup in UAE, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper was also dropped by the franchise after two matches in the UAE-leg of the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, where he scored a total of two runs.

However, Warner feels that it's funny when people talk about his form as he has hardly got any game time recently. 

"I actually think people talking about my form is quite funny," he told reporters, before adding, “I laugh at the matter because at the end of the day I’ve played hardly any cricket.”

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | ‘They've got decisions to make': Ex-Australia player highlights India's big worry

"The IPL, for example, I had two games and then basically wanted to give all the other youngsters a crack and what-not," said the 35-year-old. 

Australia play their next group match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Thursday.

Warner said the tournament's practice pitches had not done him any favours, describing them as "low wickets that aren't great and aren't pretty" after their use in the IPL.

"These practice wickets for example have been up and about for close to 12 weeks now," he said.

“So training is quite difficult on them as well considering that the wickets are quite good at the moment.”

“At the moment I’m training on synthetic wickets, some polished concrete to get timing and rhythm and moving my feet, so that’s helping me.”

"I think Finchie did the same thing the other day," he added, referring to Australia captain Aaron Finch. 

-with Reuters inputs 

Topics
david warner t20 world cup ipl 2021
