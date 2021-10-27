‘They've got decisions to make': Former Australian player highlights India's big worry in T20 World Cup 2021

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin believes that a lack of an all-rounder is India's big concern in the 2021 T20 World Cup. In the game against Pakistan, India played with five bowlers and no all-rounder, as Hardik Pandya played as a batter.

Pandya has been playing the role of a finisher in the T20s of late for both, the Mumbai Indians and India. Team India captain Virat Kohli had confirmed before the game against Pakistan that Pandya would be playing as a specialist no.6, irrespective of his bowling.

"Interesting problem they have is the sixth bowler. Hardik Pandya is not bowling. Now will they start to doubt what's been successful for them for a long period of time. Do they have to bring an all-rounder in to cover that sixth bowling option. So, they have got some decisions to make," Haddin said on Fox Cricket.

India had added pacer Shardul Thakur to their squad for the T20 World Cup, majorly due to his additional contributions with the bat. However, his limited appearances in T20s makes him largely untested as a batter in the shortest format.

"I don't think India will be too worried. Listening to the press conference, he (Virat) just said 'we were beaten by a better team' and that happens. It's the first game of the tournament. They play T20 cricket as well as anyone in the world. So, that's a classy response there (from Virat). I don't think they will be worried," Haddin said.

India will take on New Zealand in their next game of the T20 World Cup on October 31.

