Home / Cricket / Hampshire, Lyon mutually cancel County season contract

Hampshire, Lyon mutually cancel County season contract

Lyon joins Cheteshwar Pujara (Gloucestershire) and Michael Neser (Surrey) as third other overseas player in the Championship to have his contract cancelled for the upcoming season.

cricket Updated: Apr 11, 2020 11:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
File image of Nathan Lyon
File image of Nathan Lyon(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Hampshire and Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon have mutually agreed to cancel the contract for the upcoming season of County Championship.

Lyon was due to join the club for a significant part of the 2020 red-ball season, however given the cancellation of all domestic fixtures until May 28 as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic, it has been mutually agreed that the off-spinner will not join up with the squad this season.

“These are obviously very uncertain and challenging times, and it’s clear the issues cricket currently faces will contribute to the way in which counties are able to operate and prepare for this season,” Giles White, Director of Hampshire Cricket, said in a statement.

“As a result of this and following conversations with Nathan and his management, it was mutually agreed that he would no longer join us this season.

“I would like to thank Nathan and his representatives for their complete understanding and agreement and we hope to welcome him to the club next season,” he added.

Lyon joins Cheteshwar Pujara (Gloucestershire) and Michael Neser (Surrey) as third other overseas player in the Championship to have his contract cancelled for the upcoming season in the wake of coronavirus pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives across the world so far.

