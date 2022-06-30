'Had to struggle in domestic cricket for a long time. Earned my place in the team': India batter ahead of England Test

Cementing a spot in the Indian Test team, particularly as a middle order batter, is no easy task due to the presence of the likes of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. There have been a number of cases of players putting in extraordinary performances for the team, only to be dropped soon after.

While some have not been able to make a return, there have been players who have made sporadic appearances. One such player is Hanuma Vihari, who has always stayed in contention for a spot in the team and has even put in a few memorable performances but is yet to cement a spot in the team.

Vihari was expected to become a regular after Cheteshwar Pujara had been dropped ahead of India's home series against Sri Lanka but that was not to be. Vihari, however, said that he has learnt to be patient due to his struggles in domestic cricket.

“I had to struggle in domestic cricket for a long time. I've been performing consistently in the domestic circuit to make it to the national team. So I know how to be patient in terms of waiting for my opportunities. So that journey itself shows I have been waiting patiently for a chance by performing well for years together. I would say I've earned my place in the Indian team,” Vihari told New Indian Express.

Vihari said that he managed to see the positive of not being picked for the two-match Test series against New Zealand late last year. He is expected to feature in India's fifth Test against England, which starts on Friday at Edgbaston.

“No, definitely not hurt. Obviously, I was disappointed. But again, it is something that is not in my control. Instead, I went to South Africa (with India A), got runs and made it to the team again. So that is all I can do it from my side - keep scoring runs as much as I can,” he said.

