'Happy to see Zimbabwe qualify but...': Sehwag, Akhtar deliver sharp verdicts after West Indies bow out of T20 World Cup

Legendary cricketers Virender Sehwag and Shoaib Akhtar were in disbelief at Ireland's brilliance after Paul Stirling-starrer side eliminated the West Indies from the ICC World T20 2022 on Friday. After Ireland managed to spring one of the biggest upsets in the group stage of the T20 World Cup, minnows Zimbabwe also secured their berth for the Super 12 phase of the showpiece event.

Zimbabwe, who have not played an ICC tournament in more than five years, defeated Scotland in the final fixture of the group stage at the Bellerive Oval. Taking to Twitter after Zimbabwe's memorable win, legendary Indian opener Sehwag said that he was pleased to see the African nation entering the Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup 2022.

However, Sehwag also expressed his disappointment after two-time champions West Indies were knocked out of the T20 World Cup in the group stage. "Happy to see Zimbabwe qualify but such a disappointment to not have the West Indies in the main round. Winners of 2 of the last 4 events and not qualifying this time. Such a pity. So India face Pakistan, Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the league stages," Sehwag said in his tweet.

Former Pakistan pacer Akhtar and veteran Indian spinner Amit Mishra also reflected on West Indies' premature exit from the showpiece event in Australia. "West Indies pushed out of the World Cup. That takes away a very competitive & a spirited team out of the tournament at a very early stage," the Rawalpindi Express tweeted.

Zimbabwe topped Group B and the African nation has joined neighbours South Africa in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup. Ireland will meet Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka in match No.1 15 of the T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Bellerive Oval. Minnows Zimbabwe will lock horns with the Proteas in match No.18 of the ICC event at the same venue on Monday.

