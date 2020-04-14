Harbhajan Singh fumes after Bandra incident, says ‘what happened today is unacceptable’

cricket

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 19:56 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown would need to be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus outbreak and that saw around 3,000-plus migrants arriving at the Bandra railway station in Mumbai, demanding transportation facilities to return to their native places. The move hasnt gone down well with cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Curfew is the only option to keep everyone inside..what happened in Bandra today is unacceptable.. people not understanding the situation..putting their life and many others in danger. @narendramodi @AUThackeray.”

The Mumbai Police, which attempted to cajole them from gathering in such huge numbers, resorted to a mild lathi charge when sections of the restive crowd seemed to be going out of control.

The migrants demanded that they could not continue to live away from their homes or families in different parts of India with the nationwide lockdown getting extended till May 3. They asked the police to make arrangements for suitable transportation facilities to enable them to go to their respective towns and villages.

The world has come to a standstill due to the pandemic and even sporting events across the globe have been either cancelled or suspended. The fate of the 13th edition of the IPL also hangs in balance with the BCCI looking at a October-November window now to host the cash-rich league.