e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Harbhajan Singh fumes after Bandra incident, says ‘what happened today is unacceptable’

Harbhajan Singh fumes after Bandra incident, says ‘what happened today is unacceptable’

The Mumbai Police, which attempted to cajole them from gathering in such huge numbers, resorted to a mild lathi charge when sections of the restive crowd seemed to be going out of control.

cricket Updated: Apr 14, 2020 19:56 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
File image of Harbhajan Singh.
File image of Harbhajan Singh.(SPORTZPICS for IPL)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown would need to be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus outbreak and that saw around 3,000-plus migrants arriving at the Bandra railway station in Mumbai, demanding transportation facilities to return to their native places. The move hasnt gone down well with cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Curfew is the only option to keep everyone inside..what happened in Bandra today is unacceptable.. people not understanding the situation..putting their life and many others in danger. @narendramodi @AUThackeray.”

READ | Bolt goes viral with ‘social distancing’ Olympic photo

 

The Mumbai Police, which attempted to cajole them from gathering in such huge numbers, resorted to a mild lathi charge when sections of the restive crowd seemed to be going out of control.

The migrants demanded that they could not continue to live away from their homes or families in different parts of India with the nationwide lockdown getting extended till May 3. They asked the police to make arrangements for suitable transportation facilities to enable them to go to their respective towns and villages.

The world has come to a standstill due to the pandemic and even sporting events across the globe have been either cancelled or suspended. The fate of the 13th edition of the IPL also hangs in balance with the BCCI looking at a October-November window now to host the cash-rich league.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Amit Shah dials Uddhav Thackeray after Bandra protest sets off political firestorm
Amit Shah dials Uddhav Thackeray after Bandra protest sets off political firestorm
Centre, states in Catch-22 situation, says Aaditya Thackeray on Bandra clash
Centre, states in Catch-22 situation, says Aaditya Thackeray on Bandra clash
Live | ‘Don’t worry, you’re safe in my state’: Maharashtra CM to migrants
Live | ‘Don’t worry, you’re safe in my state’: Maharashtra CM to migrants
West Bengal: 20 cops injured in clash over Covid-19 quarantine centre
West Bengal: 20 cops injured in clash over Covid-19 quarantine centre
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
The pandemic will change public life as we know it| Analysis
The pandemic will change public life as we know it| Analysis
Aarogya Setu app may let you move freely during lockdown
Aarogya Setu app may let you move freely during lockdown
Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp bus stand after lockdown extension
Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp bus stand after lockdown extension
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news