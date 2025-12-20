Harbhajan Singh gives 10/10 to Ajit Agarkar and Co. after they drop Shubman Gill from India’s T20 World Cup squad

Harbhajan Singh didn’t just support India’s latest squad announcement; he gave it a glowing stamp of approval. Devajit Saikia, Ajit Agarkar, and Suryakumar Yadav during a press conference to announce the Indian squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.(PTI)

Responding on air after the team was revealed, the former India off-spinner rated selector Ajit Agarkar’s decisions a solid “10 out of 10”, particularly appreciating the inclusion of Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh in place of Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma.

Harbhajan Singh backs the selection with full conviction

“Mere taraf se 10 out of 10. Main Ajit Agarkar aur management ko 10 out of 10 dena chahunga for this selection (Full marks from my side, I would give Ajit Agarkar and the management 10 out of 10 for this selection)”, Harbhajan answered when asked about the inclusion of Ishan Kishan and Jitesh Sharma instead of Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma.

While acknowledging that Gill’s absence was bound to spark debate, Harbahajan stayed focused on the bigger picture. “Obviously, thoda sa yeh zaroor laga hoga, ki Shubman Gill ki woh jagah nahi bani(Obviously, there must have been a feeling that Shubman Gill didn’t get his spot, but yes, I think it is right),” he said.

According to him, the selection today was less about names and more about fitting the right pieces into a balanced unit. “Jaise sabhi baat kar rahe ki, this is not the end of the road. Yeah, yeh pehle bhi hua hain, jahan team combination pehle dekha gaya hain (As everyone is saying, this is not the end of the road. This has happened before too, where team combination was prioritised),” he said.

For Harbhajan, Inda’s current selection pattern reflects a clear vision. “Jo battein humne Ajit ke taraf se suni, Surya se suni gayi, who yehi hain ki team kis tarike se settke karni hain (What we have heard from Ajit and Surya is all about how they want to settle the team),” he said.

While the 10 out of 10 may have grabbed the headlines, it was his delight at two specific names that brought emotion to his words, Rinku Singh and Ishan Kishan. “I am so happy ki Rinku actually team mein hain, aur saath hi saath Ishan Kishan ki bhi wapasi hui hain. He could possibly be the player who could be in the reckoning. Hum unko standby mein dekh rahe the, leking unko jagah mil gayi. Jo apne perform kiya, aapko woh mauka mila (I am so happy that Rinku is in the team, and at the same time, Ishan Kishan has also returned. He was someone we were seeing in the standby, but now he has got his place. The way you performed, you got the chance),” noted Harbhajan.

The Indian team started their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026 immediately after winning the title in 2024 with a set vision and planning. While these late changes may look disruptive to a normal fan’s eyes, Harbhajan Singh removes those doubts with his explanation.