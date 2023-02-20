'He is the best all-rounder': Harbhajan Singh namedrops Ravindra Jadeja's nemesis after India outclass AUS in 2nd Test

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket
Published on Feb 20, 2023 04:40 PM IST

Harbhajan Singh was all praise for Ravindra Jadeja after India crushed Australia in the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday.

Harbhajan Singh was all praise for Ravindra Jadeja after India crushed Australia in the 2nd Test(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Harbhajan Singh had nothing but absolute praise for veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after India crushed Australia in the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday. The legendary Indian spinner has hailed Jadeja as the best all-rounder following India's comfortable win over Pat Cummins and Co. in the 2nd Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Jadeja's bowling masterclass guided India to a famous win as the hosts took an unbeatable 2-0 lead over Australia in the four-match series. With the six-wicket win over the crestfallen Australian side, Rohit and Co. have retained the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth successive time.

ALSO READ: Venkatesh Prasad launches fresh attack on Rahul after India retain opener for BGT, compares records of Dhawan and Rahane

Talking about Jadeja's remarkable performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Harbhajan opined that only England star Ben Stokes can be pitted against the Indian southpaw in the best all-rounder debate. While Jadeja has been India's go-to player in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, all-rounder Stokes recently guided England to a massive 267-run win over New Zealand.

"Ravindra Jadeja's abilities are something no one can question. He has been brilliant with the ball as usual, but especially with the bat, he has improved so much that even if you send him at No. 4 of No. 5, he will give you the runs you need. In world cricket, I feel he is the best all-rounder at the moment. Only Ben Stokes can be compared with him," Harbhajan told Sports Tak.

Jadeja returned career-best figures of 7-42 to make sure India finish ahead of Australia in the 2nd Test of the four-match series on Sunday. All-rounder Jadeja was named the Player of the Match as India thrashed Australia within three days of the Delhi Test match. The 34-year-old has bagged 259 wickets in 62 Test matches for India.

“The one thing Jadeja did really good in Delhi was that he ensured there was no compromise on the accuracy. His stump-to-stump line was relentless and the Aussies tried to play the sweep shot, something that won't work on this track with low bounce. The surgery seems to have helped Jadeja as he may no longer be feeling the pain in his knee, helping him pivot at the point of release and get more out of the delivery,” Harbhajan added.

