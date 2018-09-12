Harbhajan Singh questions absence of Rishabh Pant from Asia Cup squad

It took the final day of the Test series against England for an Indian keeper to stand up and be noticed. The odds were stacked against an Indian batting lineup which had been blown away by the England attack right through the series, but then on the final day at the Oval, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant finally dug in a mounted a comeback. Although their centuries could not help India salvage a draw, it was enough to draw attention and praise from the cricketing fraternity.

Harbhajan Singh, who was a commentator in the series, took to Twitter and questioned Rishabh Pant’s absence from the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Why is he not in the odi squad for the Asia cup ??? his game is suited more for that format https://t.co/RmgpAMntok — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 11, 2018

Harbhajan argued that Pant’s game is more suited to limited overs and the selectors should have included him in the squad.

Rishabh Pant had a memorable match with the bat and became the first wicket-keeper to score a century on English soil. He played an attacking innings and his bravado and resilience stood out on what had otherwise been a bleak series for the rest of the batting lineup barring captain Virat Kohli.

Pant also had a breakway first class season in 2016-17, when he scored 907 runs at an average of more than 90 and a strike rate of 106.7. He carried his form into the IPL as he shone for Delhi Daredevils. He also impressed with the India A squad and subsequently was drafted into the Indian test team.

Earlier, the off-spinner had also questioned the omission of Mayank Agarwal from the squad despite scoring heavily in the domestic cricket and for India A.

“Where is Mayank Agarwal ??? After scoring so many runs I don’t see him in the squad ... different rules for different people I guess,” tweeted Harbhajan along with a picture of the Indian squad.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 19:38 IST