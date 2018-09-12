After India’s loss, Virender Sehwag posts inspirational message

Even as the Indian team lost the Test series against England, former Indian captain Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and posted a message for Virat Kohli’s team.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant took the fight to England on the final day and scored their respective centuries, but India could not salvage a draw and went down 4-1 in the series. Sehwag praised the effort of the two batsmen and asked the Indian team to focus on the Australian tour.

Sehwag tweeted: Congratulations England on the 4-1 series win. India were good in patches, but not consistent enough with the bat. Pant & Rahul’s display on last day was very heartening, so were Kohli’s & the bowlers consistency throughout . Need to work a lot to travel better. Ab Mission Australia”

India will now take part in Asia Cup and will then host West Indies for a bilateral series. They will then fly across to Australia to play 3 T20Is, 4 Tests and 3 ODIs.

It will be another challenge for Virat Kohli as he began his Test captaincy stint back in 2014 in Australia and he needs to lead from the front and carry his team along.

“Our aim is to win series, not to win the odd Test match and be happy about it. We are definitely not happy about the way the series has gone, but the way we played cricket is something that, not me, no one in the change room, no one doubts even one per cent, because we played with the right attitude and the will to win every game that we played,” Kohli said at the end of the fifth match.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 16:45 IST