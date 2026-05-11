...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Harbhajan Singh throws his weight behind Jasprit Bumrah, faults ‘other bowlers’ in Mumbai Indians for not doing enough

The former India spinner made it clear that the franchise is overly reliant on Bumrah, which is not healthy.

Updated on: May 11, 2026 04:54 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
Advertisement

Former Mumbai Indians star Harbhajan Singh has come out in support of Jasprit Bumrah after the pacer, this IPL season, has not been able to match his performances in the past. Just three wickets in 11 games at an economy of 8.51 is not something one would associate with Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah has been at the centre of criticism this season.(ANI Pic Service)

Mumbai Indians were eliminated on Sunday after a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Raipur. MI bowlers had some sniff towards the end of the RCB chase and Bumrah did well at the death; however, the rest of the bowlers were not up to scratch. Harbhajan highlighted how heavily dependent MI are on Bumrah and insisted it is not a good thing.

Also Read: England international taken off the field after his national team-mate hit him twice with the ball

“Jasprit Bumrah is the kind of bowler who can change a match at any moment. But relying too heavily on him is not the right thing to do. I think the other bowlers in the side, like Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar and Hardik Pandya, are all low on confidence," Bhajji said on JioStar’s ‘TATA IPL: Out or Not Out’.

“The body language of Mumbai Indians, which also plays a big role, is something I have never seen like this before. I have been part of this team for nearly 10 years. Even when we were losing, like in the season where we lost five in a row, our body language was never flat, the will to fight back was always there," he said.

"Right now, that confidence is missing. Somebody needs to lead the way and say, ‘Whatever has happened is in the past. How we change things from here will depend on how we react on the field.’ It starts with one person, someone who needs to step up as that leader and take the team forward,” he added.

 
Jasprit Bumrah jasprit bumrah harbhajan singh mumbai indians
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Harbhajan Singh throws his weight behind Jasprit Bumrah, faults ‘other bowlers’ in Mumbai Indians for not doing enough
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.