Harbhajan urges Abhishek Sharma to work more on bowling along with 'first love' batting: 'He doesn't work as hard...'

Abhishek Sharma has been the talk of the town for his record-breaking performance in the fifth T20I between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium. However, it is worth noting that he took two wickets in addition to smashing a 54-ball 135. Former spinner Harbhajan Singh, who captained Abhishek in his first year in the Ranji Trophy, has said that he would like to see the 24-year-old work on his bowling more as he has “all the qualities” that are needed to be a good leg spinner. Abhishek Sharma picked two wickets in the one over he bowled after smashing a record-breaking century at the Wankhede Stadium(AFP)

“I would like to see him bowl more,” said Harbhajan on his Youtube channel. “Right from the beginning I have been telling him that his seam position is very good. He doesn't work as hard on bowling as he does on batting. Even today whenever I meet him I tell him about his bowling because batting is his first love, he will definitely work on that. He can work on his bowling, he has all the qualities required to be a good leg spinner,” said Harbhajan.

Harbhajan hailed Abhishek's knock and said that while he had seen his talent as an under-19 player, he never thought that the opener would play a knock of this calibre. Abhishek hit seven fours and a whopping 35 sixes in his innings at the Wankhede Stadium. Apart from setting a new highest score for an Indian in the format, Abhishek also broke the record for most sixes hit by a player from the country in a T20I match.

Harbhajan projects Test success for Abhishek

Abhishek may have a first-class average of 30.60 in 24 matches, but Harbhajan says that he can enjoy success in the way that aggressive players like Travis Head or greats like Virender Sehwag and Viv Richards did in the past.

“On his day, he just takes the game away. Travis Head does it, Virender Sehwag used to do it, Viv Richards used to do it. These kind of players are the ones who take the game forward. Today or tomorrow, his chance will come in Test cricket. You always need a player of the Sehwag mould in Test cricket who comes, smashes, and takes the game away. That can be Abhishek Sharma,” said Harbhajan.