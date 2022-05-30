'Hardik captained the team like MS. He seems to be enjoying': Manjrekar explains why GT leader has shades of Dhoni

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans thrashed Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on Sunday, with the skipper taking three wickets and scoring 34 runs in front of home fans. Gujarat were playing the game at the Narendra Modi Stadium which accommodated over 105,000 fans for the title showdown. Hardik has had his fair share of injuries in the past couple of years. But the flamboyant all-rounder, who previously was associated with Mumbai Indians, shone in his fresh IPL chapter with the home franchise. (IPL 2022 More News)

Hardik endured a back injury that kept him out after the T20 World Cup last year but he proved his fitness with 487 runs and eight wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.27 in 15 IPL matches. He even earned a recall for the five-match Twenty20 series against South Africa beginning on June 9.

Hardik's role was crucial in Gujarat claiming the IPL crown in their debut season. He also put up an all-round show in the lop-sided final by returning 3/17 and then notching up 34 with the bat. The 28-year-old earned praise for his tactical acumen too. He shuffled his bowlers to jolt the opposition with regular blows.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has drawn similarities between the captaincy styles of MS Dhoni and Hardik, saying the Gujarat leader made his decisions according to the match situation. Chennai Super Kings stalwart Dhoni is also known for his sharp decision-making skills.

"Hardik Pandya bowled well. In batting too, he batted in all gears while playing at the crucial No.4 spot. He captained the team like MS Dhoni. R Sai Kishore bowled the 16th and 18th overs in the final," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

"His captaincy was similar to MS Dhoni's, as he made the decisions according to match situations. He seems to be enjoying the captaincy and looks very relaxed," he further added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further heaped praise on Mohammed Shami, who spearheaded the Gujarat bowling attack in the initial overs. The seasoned pacer operated with the new ball in the powerplay and Manjrekar feels he was right on the money. Shami finished the season as Gujarat's top wicket-taker with 20 plucks from 16 games

"Mohammed Shami has the ability to pick up early wickets. He bowled superbly towards the back end too this season and showed that he can still bowl a perfect yorker. He has been a reliable bowler for GT," he said.

